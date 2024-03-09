Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso, Dembare fans flock to Barbourfields Stadium

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago
Thousands of passionate Dynamos and Highlanders supporters from all corners of the country have descended upon Barbourfields Stadium in the City of Kings and Queens to witness the highly anticipated season opener between the two rivals.

The battle is expected to start at 3 pm, with fans from both teams optimistic about a fair game between these two rival teams.

The match promises to be a thrilling contest, where the players will undoubtedly draw inspiration from the unwavering support of their loyal fans.

Ogriva ‘Ogege' Jaure, a dedicated Dynamos supporter, expressed his enthusiasm for the match and urged fellow fans to accept the outcome, regardless of the result. He emphasized the importance of being eyewitnesses to the performance of their team rather than relying on second-hand information.

The organizing secretary of Dynamos' national supporters, Kenny Nyambuya, said the supporters' desire to be present at the stadium to witness the action first-hand allows for a deeper connection between the players and the fans.

"We don't want to be told what happened, we always travel so that we are eyewitnesses to what happens to our team," he said.

The match between Dynamos and Highlanders is not just a sporting event; it carries a rich history of rivalry and intense competition. Both teams boast passionate fan bases that add to the spectacle, creating an electrifying atmosphere within the stadium.

Source - The Chronicle
