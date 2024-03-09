Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso silences Dembare

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Highlanders 2 - 1 Dynamos
Kelvin Kaindu could not have hoped for a better kickoff to the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season as his team secured a 2-1 victory over bitter rivals, Dynamos.

The highly anticipated derby, held on Sunday in Bulawayo, witnessed Highlanders dominating Dynamos in the first half, signaling their intent for the 2024 PSL season.

Barbourfields Stadium was packed to capacity, creating a fitting atmosphere for such a significant match on the opening weekend of the season.

Highlanders seamlessly adjusted to the charged atmosphere and took the lead through a goal from Melikhaya Ncube in the first half, overcoming Prince Tafiremutsa.

Dynamos struggled to find their form until Keith Madera was substituted in for Valentine Kadonzvo during the first half.

After halftime, Highlanders continued their attacking onslaught against Dynamos' vulnerable defense.

Archford Faira capitalized on Dynamos' defensive lapses to extend the hosts' lead, sparking jubilation among the Highlanders' supporters.


Alexander Mandinyenya managed to score his debut goal for DeMbare, offering a consolation for the Genesis Mangombe-coached side.

The absence of Junior Makunike, who departed, was noticeable in the match despite attempts by the coach to fill the void with Temptation Chiwunga, making his PSL debut.

Dynamos attempted to equalize by introducing Namibian Sadney Urikhob, but he struggled to make an impact against Highlanders' solid defense.

While acknowledging a challenging game with a lackluster second half, Kaindu praised his players for their tactical prowess.

"It was a tough match, but we're pleased to start with a win. We showed improvement by scoring two goals today. Despite playing too defensively in the second half, we displayed good tactical discipline, shape, and organization," said Kaindu.

Mangombe, outplayed tactically, lamented defensive mistakes made by his team.

"Football is unpredictable; we failed to maintain our defensive lines and conceded avoidable goals. We still have issues in defense that need addressing. However, we must learn from this and focus on our next match. We'll be introducing new players going forward," said Mangombe.
Teams:

Highlanders:

Ariel Sibanda (gk), Marvelous Chigumira, Lynoth Chikuhwa (Calvin Chigonero, 66mins) Mason Mushore (Marvin Sibanda, 84 mins), Andrew Mbeba, McKinnon Mushore (Gillian Nyathi, 66 mins), Peter Muduhwa, Reason Sibanda, Archford Faira, Brighton Ncube, Melikhaya Ncube

Dynamos:

Prince Tafiremutsa (gk), Temptation Chiwunga, Donald Dzvinyai, Donald Mudadi (Shadreck Nyahwa, 63 mins), Kevin Moyo, Nomore Chinyerere, Emmanuel Jalai, Valentine Kandonzvo (Keith Madera, 33mins), Fredrick Botchway (Elton Chikona, 63 mins), Issa Sadiki (Emmanuel Paga, 63 mins), Alexander Mandinyenya (Sadney Uri-Khob, 79 mins)


Source - Soccer24
