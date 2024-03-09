Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UK ranked second-most miserable country in the world

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The UK has been named the second-most unhappy country in the world in a survey conducted by Sapien Labs, a neuroscience foundation. According to the survey, Britons' mental health has plunged since the coronavirus pandemic, with "no sign of recovery."

Published last week, Sapien Labs' fourth annual ‘Mental State of the World' report  assessed the mental wellbeing of 419,175 Internet-enabled participants across 71 countries. The results painted a grim picture of the English-speaking world. Out of 71 countries surveyed, the Anglophone nations of the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand sit in the bottom quartile, with residents of the UK happier only than those of Uzbekistan.

The survey ranks the UK eight places behind Yemen and 12 places behind Ukraine in terms of its population's overall mental health. Some 35% of Britons told Sapine Labs that they were either "distressed or struggling," a figure down by only 0.7% since last year, when Britain came in last place in the rankings.
Millions of Brits can't afford heat and electricity - research

To determine each nation's overall mental health, the foundation asked individuals 47 questions about their "mood and outlook," "social self," "drive and motivation," and "adaptability and resilience," among other categories. While Sapien Labs noted that answers to these questions are inherently subjective, other reports have come to similar conclusions.

Amid a historic decline in living standards, the UK's Office of National Statistics found in November that Britons experienced a drop in happiness and personal satisfaction in the year ending last March. According to a report published in The Lancet medical journal last month, some 1.8 million people in the UK are currently awaiting mental health treatment.

Sapien Labs noted that levels of mental well-being across the English-speaking world plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic, and that this decline "continues to persist with no sign of recovery."

Furthermore, the report found that mental well-being was lower in countries where processed food was commonly eaten, children were given smartphones at a younger age, and relations between family members were more distant. Wealthy, English-speaking countries scored least favorably across all of these three metrics.

The Dominican Republic topped the list as the world's happiest country, followed by Sri Lanka in second place and Tanzania in third. All of the top ten countries were African, Asian, or Latin American nations.

"This pattern suggests that greater wealth and economic development do not necessarily lead to greater mental well-being," Sapien Labs wrote in the report.

Source - RT
More on: #Miserable, #Country

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

Bosso silences Dembare

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

US lifting Zimbabwe sanctions calculated

9 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Bosso, Dembare fans flock to Barbourfields Stadium

9 hrs ago | 917 Views

Olinda and Chivayo in nasty TWAR

10 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Tout jailed for attempting to kill colleague over taxi loading

12 hrs ago | 551 Views

Thomas Mapfumo criticises Wicknell Chivayo for using his money

13 hrs ago | 1531 Views

'Bosso, Dembare clash is one of the biggest games in Africa'

13 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zimbabwean farmer buys R1,8m ankole from Ramaphosa

13 hrs ago | 3952 Views

Side-marketing a big threat to tobacco contracting companies

15 hrs ago | 219 Views

Chemist Siziba dies

15 hrs ago | 2611 Views

Cop jailed 15 years for raping a student

15 hrs ago | 761 Views

Zanu-PF's crude path

15 hrs ago | 523 Views

Why Donald Trump's support has been growing!

15 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zimbabwe govt warned over Starlink dithering

15 hrs ago | 8529 Views

Mnangagwa surrounded by a 'corrupt business network' says the US

15 hrs ago | 812 Views

Court stops businesswoman's Hwange coal mine raids

15 hrs ago | 179 Views

Woman assaults cop husband

15 hrs ago | 385 Views

Woman stunned by ex-husband's meagre pay

15 hrs ago | 817 Views

Evicted Zimbabwean families brace for winter without shelter

15 hrs ago | 173 Views

Fight over ex-CIO boss' massive estate rages

15 hrs ago | 550 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar advises Zimbabwe to move fast on Trey Nyoni

15 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Lithium mining company fined for smuggling

15 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa niece's legacy woes haunt ZBC

15 hrs ago | 401 Views

Filabusi senior cops bribed by Zinyama

15 hrs ago | 282 Views

Kasukuwere tells Mnangagwa that insults won't shake off US sanctions

15 hrs ago | 453 Views

Schoolchildren in Zimbabwe drop out for lithium mines

16 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries to Fidelity continue to decline

16 hrs ago | 74 Views

Court grants farm ownership to tenant after 30 years of rent

16 hrs ago | 799 Views

Sweet boys hold champions Ngezi Platinum

16 hrs ago | 62 Views

Obert Mpofu hits out at incompetent leaders, corrupt police officers

16 hrs ago | 206 Views

Construction of Bulawayo mayor's house goes to tender

16 hrs ago | 71 Views

Sakunda remain Bosso principal sponsors

16 hrs ago | 73 Views

US spies busted, deported

16 hrs ago | 181 Views

47 farms earmarked for new city

16 hrs ago | 153 Views

Gold set to anchor Zimbabwe dollar

16 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions review. . . Devil is in the detail

16 hrs ago | 97 Views

'Zimbabwe can be tech hub'

16 hrs ago | 45 Views

The US should show us some respect

16 hrs ago | 23 Views

Caps United starts season with a loss

16 hrs ago | 46 Views

United States govt warns Zimbabwe

09 Mar 2024 at 18:37hrs | 11110 Views

Matinyarare clash with Mnangagwa's stance on sanctions raises concerns

09 Mar 2024 at 18:04hrs | 1860 Views

Duty-free imports of grain into Zimbabwe approved

09 Mar 2024 at 14:59hrs | 962 Views

CCC pulls out of by-elections

09 Mar 2024 at 14:55hrs | 2607 Views

Iran seizes US tanker with $50 million of oil onboard

09 Mar 2024 at 14:47hrs | 1135 Views

Pastor rapes mental health patient, pays $1

09 Mar 2024 at 13:26hrs | 1188 Views

First mutual robs client

09 Mar 2024 at 13:21hrs | 906 Views

Edd Branson extends invitation to US Trade Secretary Gina Raimondo to strengthen trade relations with Zimbabwe

09 Mar 2024 at 12:37hrs | 329 Views

Cult death casts light on UZ Prof's mysterious death

09 Mar 2024 at 11:29hrs | 3304 Views

Mnangagwa says parastatals should consider receiving payments in Zimdollars

09 Mar 2024 at 11:13hrs | 530 Views