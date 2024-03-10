Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare roads being dualised

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Road construction in Harare has gathered pace, with car sales that had been erected along Harare-Chirundu Highway on Nemakonde Road (formerly Lomagundi Road), having been demolished to pave way for the widening and dualisation of the road.

Some roads have since been completed while others are under construction.

Fossil Contracting, which is working on the Harare-Chirundu Highway from the Harare Main Post Office to Westgate roundabout, has since completed several other roads including Ahmed ben Bella Avenue, Patrice Lumumba Street (ex-Third) and Cork Road.

It was also renovating existing Julius Nyerere Way heading towards Sam Nujoma Street.

The dualisation of the city portions of the highway leading to Mazowe and Bindura is being carried out by Exodus  and Company. It is progressing smoothly with gravelling underway on most parts.

Construction of the new 7km boulevard stretching from Bindura Road straight to the New Parliament Building is also moving smoothly with Bitumen World carrying out major works.

Road construction falls under the infrastructure clusters and roads are regarded as key economic enablers in the attainment of Vision 2030, that of achieving an upper middle-income society.

Around the New Parliament area Bitumen World is rebuilding the Old Mazowe Road.

The upgrading of a new single bridge along the Old Mazowe Road to four lanes is also underway while a temporary bridge is under construction on one of the access roads.

All the works including the 4,7km crescent around parliament and a 2km road that will also lead to parliament are expected to be complete by July 31 this year.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona recently said good infrastructure is critical and the Second Republic is determined to see to it that roads are improved.

"And we are demonstrating to the people of Zimbabwe that when we say we have a listening President, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, what we mean is that in any given economy you need good infrastructure and the idea of the Second Republic is to run the trajectory of enhancing our infrastructure and today you have seen that we are reclaiming the roads.

"Allow me to say to the people of Zimbabwe, we are not just doing this willy-nilly to say we no longer need this road but the tonnage that is going to use this road is what has necessitated this reclamation of the tarred road," he said.

A motorist, Mrs Sheila Mwenda was ecstatic over the rehabilitation of city roads.

"I commute on Harare-Mazowe Road daily and with the volume of traffic using this road it was a nightmare. We thank the Government for dualising it. This is the way to go," she said.

Mr Kelvin Dzova also hailed the Government for opening up the new boulevard that stretches from Bindura Road straight to the New Parliament Building.

"This is the way to go, especially that we are talking of having a new city in the area where access roads should be many. This is commendable on the part of our Government," he said.

A motorist, Mr Tinoda Gwenhure, said road construction was the way to go.

"This is perfect. We thank the Government for a sterling job as our vehicles will have a longer life span. Some of the defects like ball joints will be a thing of the past," he said.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Road, #Dualise, #Harare

Comments

