Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MSU students get US$ fees reprieve

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE High Court has blocked the Midlands State University (MSU) from demanding fees solely in United States dollars and directed the institution to allow students to have the option to pay in local currency at the prevailing interbank rate.

The ruling by Harare High Court judge Justice Davison Foroma followed an urgent chamber applicant by three MSU students, Sabelo Saimano, Solomon Goredema and Simbarashe Muzorori.

The trio, which is studying towards a Masters in Business Administration (MBA), through their lawyers Wintertons Legal Practitioners, applied on an urgent basis at the High Court seeking an order compelling the university to allow them the option to pay the US component of their fees and levies in local currency at the prevailing interbank rate.

In papers before the court, MSU and Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, were cited as respondents.

Justice Foroma gave the trio 48 hours to deposit their fees in the local currency at the prevailing interbank rate to enable them to register for the semester which began last month.

"Pending determination of this matter, the first respondent (MSU) should desist from demanding payment of fees and any other levies or payments due from the applicants exclusively in United States dollars without the option of payment in local currency at the prevailing interbank rate," ruled the judge.

"The applicants are granted 48 hours, within which to deposit with the first respondent the local currency equivalent of their academic fees and other related payments, to enable them to register for the semester which began on the 9th of February 2024."

The total fees per semester for the MBA degree programme is US$1 738.

The respondents have 10 days within which they can oppose the confirmation of the provisional order failure of which the order would be final.

In his founding affidavit deposed on behalf of the applicants, Saimano said they were due to register for level 2.2 with classes having begun on February 19.

Registration was opened on February 2 and closed last Friday.

Saimano argued that MSU is acting in flagrant violation of the law by demanding fees exclusively in US dollars.

Earlier in January, High Court judge Justice Gladys Mhuri ordered Harare Polytechnic to stop demanding payment of tuition and other levies exclusively in US dollars and to accept payments from students in the local currency, at the prevailing interbank rate.

Source - The Herald
More on: #MSU, #Fees, #Dollar

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

Mnangagwa's Mutapa fund plots parastatals shake-up

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Outrage over Mopani worm porridge, blood samples

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Chamisa turns to Tshabangu's CCC structures

2 hrs ago | 540 Views

Army captain remanded in custody

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Nust lecturer collapses, dies

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

245% increase in suicide attempts

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Harare roads being dualised

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

African-American investors eye Zimbabwe opportunities

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

13 Zimbabweans die in Cape Town crash

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe minister updates Sadc on sUS anctions

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Harare Council bid to splash US$2m on 500 desktops exposed

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF wins 2 council by-elections

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

UK ranked second-most miserable country in the world

11 hrs ago | 936 Views

Bosso silences Dembare

12 hrs ago | 1303 Views

US lifting Zimbabwe sanctions calculated

18 hrs ago | 2568 Views

Bosso, Dembare fans flock to Barbourfields Stadium

18 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Olinda and Chivayo in nasty TWAR

19 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Tout jailed for attempting to kill colleague over taxi loading

21 hrs ago | 689 Views

Thomas Mapfumo criticises Wicknell Chivayo for using his money

22 hrs ago | 1861 Views

'Bosso, Dembare clash is one of the biggest games in Africa'

22 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwean farmer buys R1,8m ankole from Ramaphosa

22 hrs ago | 5086 Views

Side-marketing a big threat to tobacco contracting companies

24 hrs ago | 251 Views

Chemist Siziba dies

24 hrs ago | 3042 Views

Cop jailed 15 years for raping a student

24 hrs ago | 855 Views

Zanu-PF's crude path

24 hrs ago | 575 Views

Why Donald Trump's support has been growing!

24 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zimbabwe govt warned over Starlink dithering

24 hrs ago | 10787 Views

Mnangagwa surrounded by a 'corrupt business network' says the US

24 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Court stops businesswoman's Hwange coal mine raids

24 hrs ago | 203 Views

Woman assaults cop husband

24 hrs ago | 465 Views

Woman stunned by ex-husband's meagre pay

24 hrs ago | 929 Views

Evicted Zimbabwean families brace for winter without shelter

24 hrs ago | 200 Views

Fight over ex-CIO boss' massive estate rages

24 hrs ago | 641 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar advises Zimbabwe to move fast on Trey Nyoni

24 hrs ago | 1995 Views

Lithium mining company fined for smuggling

24 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mnangagwa niece's legacy woes haunt ZBC

24 hrs ago | 537 Views

Filabusi senior cops bribed by Zinyama

10 Mar 2024 at 06:32hrs | 335 Views

Kasukuwere tells Mnangagwa that insults won't shake off US sanctions

10 Mar 2024 at 06:31hrs | 560 Views

Schoolchildren in Zimbabwe drop out for lithium mines

10 Mar 2024 at 06:30hrs | 125 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries to Fidelity continue to decline

10 Mar 2024 at 06:28hrs | 83 Views

Court grants farm ownership to tenant after 30 years of rent

10 Mar 2024 at 06:27hrs | 878 Views

Sweet boys hold champions Ngezi Platinum

10 Mar 2024 at 06:27hrs | 71 Views

Obert Mpofu hits out at incompetent leaders, corrupt police officers

10 Mar 2024 at 06:26hrs | 250 Views

Construction of Bulawayo mayor's house goes to tender

10 Mar 2024 at 06:26hrs | 84 Views

Sakunda remain Bosso principal sponsors

10 Mar 2024 at 06:25hrs | 79 Views

US spies busted, deported

10 Mar 2024 at 06:24hrs | 201 Views

47 farms earmarked for new city

10 Mar 2024 at 06:24hrs | 205 Views

Gold set to anchor Zimbabwe dollar

10 Mar 2024 at 06:23hrs | 75 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions review. . . Devil is in the detail

10 Mar 2024 at 06:23hrs | 106 Views