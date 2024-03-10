Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

245% increase in suicide attempts

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MPILO Central Hospital in Bulawayo has recorded a 245 percent increase in attempted suicide cases handled at the health institution amid reports that the most affected age group includes young adults aged under 30.

A total of 38 suicide attempts were recorded at the referral hospital in January and February this year, an increase from 11 cases recorded during the same period last year.

 In 2023, a total of 162 attempted suicide cases were recorded at Mpilo.

Failed marriages, work-related stress, unemployment, family disintegration and grief were cited as the major drivers.

The suicide rate in Zimbabwe has been increasing. In 2015, the suicide rate was 12 deaths per 100 000 people. The data from 2019 shows that the suicide rate in Zimbabwe was 14,1 deaths per 100 000 people.

This increased to 18 deaths per 100  000 people in 2020. The suicide rate in Zimbabwe is higher than the global average of 10, 5 deaths per 100 000 people.

According to a World Bank report, it is also higher than the suicide rate in neighbouring countries such as South Africa (12, 5 deaths per 100 000 people) and Mozambique (10,9 deaths per 100  000 people).

Mpilo Central Hospital's clinical director Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said the most common method used by patients was mixing pesticides with alcohol.

"In 2023 January and February, we had 11 cases and this year during the same period we have had 38 cases, which translates to a 245 percent increase. Last year, we had 162 cases and now in just two months into the year, we already have 38 which is a cause of concern," he said.

"The most used substance is a pesticide which is mixed with alcohol. We have some people who are abusing the medication and others starve themselves to death. Underlying childhood problems, family disintegration, and marriage disputes are driving these cases and this is a wake-up call for us as a community."

Prof Ngwenya said some of the patients have cited depression and bullying as a key driver to attempting suicide.

"Grief and disputes with workmates is another challenge and I think something should be done to make our work environment less toxic. On the other hand, it's the unemployment depression, and the ages are worrying because it's mainly young people in their early and late 20s," he said.

"We are trying our best to counsel these patients, our psychiatric nurses are working flat out to counsel them so that they get the necessary help."

Prof Ngwenya said some of the survivors are referred to Ingutsheni Central Hospital for further psychiatric management.

He said the hospital is also working with social workers to help the affected deal with the menace.

"We are appealing to members of the public to take care of their mental health, we should all revive the traditional social systems like extended family. We should cultivate relationships with in-laws as well," said Prof Ngwenya.

"We should not tackle marriage challenges single-handedly, but engage our families so that we get the help. I also encourage people to normalise counselling especially those grieving so that they get all the psychosocial help."

Local psychologist Ms Jacqueline Nkomo said that given the spike in mental health challenges, members of the public should go for routine counselling.

"Families should invest in spending time together and normalise speaking out whenever one is facing challenges. Parents should establish healthy relationships with their children, especially teenagers so that they don't adopt behavioural changes that may lead to suicide attempts," she said.


Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Suicide, #Attempts, #Rate

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

Mnangagwa's Mutapa fund plots parastatals shake-up

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Outrage over Mopani worm porridge, blood samples

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

Chamisa turns to Tshabangu's CCC structures

2 hrs ago | 512 Views

Army captain remanded in custody

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Nust lecturer collapses, dies

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

MSU students get US$ fees reprieve

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Harare roads being dualised

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

African-American investors eye Zimbabwe opportunities

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

13 Zimbabweans die in Cape Town crash

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe minister updates Sadc on sUS anctions

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Harare Council bid to splash US$2m on 500 desktops exposed

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zanu-PF wins 2 council by-elections

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

UK ranked second-most miserable country in the world

11 hrs ago | 927 Views

Bosso silences Dembare

12 hrs ago | 1293 Views

US lifting Zimbabwe sanctions calculated

18 hrs ago | 2566 Views

Bosso, Dembare fans flock to Barbourfields Stadium

18 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Olinda and Chivayo in nasty TWAR

19 hrs ago | 1797 Views

Tout jailed for attempting to kill colleague over taxi loading

21 hrs ago | 688 Views

Thomas Mapfumo criticises Wicknell Chivayo for using his money

22 hrs ago | 1854 Views

'Bosso, Dembare clash is one of the biggest games in Africa'

22 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zimbabwean farmer buys R1,8m ankole from Ramaphosa

22 hrs ago | 5069 Views

Side-marketing a big threat to tobacco contracting companies

23 hrs ago | 250 Views

Chemist Siziba dies

24 hrs ago | 3037 Views

Cop jailed 15 years for raping a student

24 hrs ago | 853 Views

Zanu-PF's crude path

24 hrs ago | 573 Views

Why Donald Trump's support has been growing!

24 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zimbabwe govt warned over Starlink dithering

24 hrs ago | 10750 Views

Mnangagwa surrounded by a 'corrupt business network' says the US

24 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Court stops businesswoman's Hwange coal mine raids

24 hrs ago | 202 Views

Woman assaults cop husband

24 hrs ago | 464 Views

Woman stunned by ex-husband's meagre pay

24 hrs ago | 929 Views

Evicted Zimbabwean families brace for winter without shelter

24 hrs ago | 199 Views

Fight over ex-CIO boss' massive estate rages

24 hrs ago | 641 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar advises Zimbabwe to move fast on Trey Nyoni

24 hrs ago | 1973 Views

Lithium mining company fined for smuggling

24 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mnangagwa niece's legacy woes haunt ZBC

24 hrs ago | 532 Views

Filabusi senior cops bribed by Zinyama

10 Mar 2024 at 06:32hrs | 335 Views

Kasukuwere tells Mnangagwa that insults won't shake off US sanctions

10 Mar 2024 at 06:31hrs | 557 Views

Schoolchildren in Zimbabwe drop out for lithium mines

10 Mar 2024 at 06:30hrs | 122 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries to Fidelity continue to decline

10 Mar 2024 at 06:28hrs | 83 Views

Court grants farm ownership to tenant after 30 years of rent

10 Mar 2024 at 06:27hrs | 875 Views

Sweet boys hold champions Ngezi Platinum

10 Mar 2024 at 06:27hrs | 70 Views

Obert Mpofu hits out at incompetent leaders, corrupt police officers

10 Mar 2024 at 06:26hrs | 250 Views

Construction of Bulawayo mayor's house goes to tender

10 Mar 2024 at 06:26hrs | 83 Views

Sakunda remain Bosso principal sponsors

10 Mar 2024 at 06:25hrs | 79 Views

US spies busted, deported

10 Mar 2024 at 06:24hrs | 201 Views

47 farms earmarked for new city

10 Mar 2024 at 06:24hrs | 205 Views

Gold set to anchor Zimbabwe dollar

10 Mar 2024 at 06:23hrs | 75 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions review. . . Devil is in the detail

10 Mar 2024 at 06:23hrs | 105 Views