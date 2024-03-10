Latest News Editor's Choice


Army captain remanded in custody

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A ZIMBABWE National Army captain Foster Nyasha, who allegedly robbed  Chinese national Yao Jingjie of US$60 000, was denied bail by magistrate Tendai Mahwe when he appeared before the Mutare Magistrate Court on a robbery charge.

Nyasha was advised to apply for bail at the High Court while his co-accused police members Albert Machona (42), a sergeant, and constables Charles Musiiwa (33) and Tanyaradzwa Mhondiwa (30) were each granted US$150 bail.

Machona, Musiiwa and Mhondiwa are stationed at Mutare Central Police Station while Nyasha is attached to 3 Infantry Battalion headquarters in the same town.

It is the State's case that on February 28, at around 1900 hours Yao arrived home by taxi from a business trip in Harare.

Yao was accompanied by her driver Kalim Mukwamba who left with the taxi as the Chinese national was entering her home in Morningside.

Before entering her house, Yao saw an intruder who turned out to be Nyasha wearing a black mask.

He allegedly assaulted Yao, fracturing her hands before robbing her of a satchel containing the cash.

Her screams attracted neighbours who pursued Nyasha and recovered the bag which they handed to the three cops — Machona, Musiiwa and Mhondiwa.

But the three allegedly released Nyasha and shared with him the balance of US$34 000 after giving a relative of Yao US$26 000.

They turned the people who apprehended Nyasha into accused persons resulting in them being charged with abuse of office.

Further investigations revealed their alleged crime.

Last Goredema prosecuted.

Source - newsday
