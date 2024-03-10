Latest News Editor's Choice


Google SVP sees Zimbabwe becoming Africa's tech hub

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
According to James Manyika, Senior Vice President at Google, Zimbabwe possesses immense potential to emerge as a leading technology innovation hub in Africa, provided that the costs associated with Information Communications Technology (ICT) data, devices, and infrastructure are reduced.

During a recent visit to his homeland, Manyika, speaking in a personal capacity, engaged with ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera, advocating for concerted efforts from the government and key stakeholders to foster ICT development in the country.

He underscored the critical role of digital infrastructure, affordable internet accessibility, and education in nurturing a dynamic innovation ecosystem capable of attracting entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators.

Manyika stressed, "Establishing a robust innovation ecosystem in Zimbabwe, leveraging the abundant talent among its youth, necessitates ensuring widespread access to infrastructure and innovation centers, akin to the thriving environments witnessed in other nations like Ghana and Rwanda."

He emphasized the importance of integrating digital technology education from primary school level, ensuring that children have access to necessary infrastructure and tools.

"Our discussions with the minister highlighted three key areas: enhancing digital infrastructure, reducing barriers to internet access, and addressing the affordability of devices, all of which are significant challenges across many African countries," Manyika remarked.

He urged the government to take proactive measures to tackle these issues and seize the opportunities presented.

Manyika envisioned Zimbabwe as a prominent regional hub for innovation, drawing in entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors, provided that enabling policies are formulated and implemented.

Minister Mavetera echoed Manyika's sentiments, stressing the necessity for policy frameworks that foster a conducive environment for the ICT sector to flourish, thereby attracting youth and investors while facilitating knowledge sharing and collaboration.

Source - newzimbabwe
