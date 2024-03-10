Latest News Editor's Choice


Air Zimbabwe flogging it's iconic Boeing 737-200 workhorses

by Staff reporter
Air Zimbabwe is flogging off two of its iconic Boeing 737-200 workhorses via sale by tender, highlighting the fall from grace of an airline which used to rank among the most vibrant flag carriers in Africa.

The two aircraft are partially parted, meaning they were permanently grounded and some of their components removed.

There are no engines, for instance, so the fuselages will be sold as "shells on wheels".

Aircraft Z-WPB, christened "Great Zimbabwe", had its maiden flight on 11 June 1987. Z-WPC first flew on 2 July 1987. These 37-year-old jetliners are now considered too old and uneconomical.

Air Zimbabwe, ruined by mismanagement and corruption, is saddled with debts totalling US$407 million.

The troubled airline has lost both domestic and regional routes.

Air Zimbabwe recently acquired a 50-seater Embraer ERJ 145 regional jet along with a refurbished Boeing 737, but is still in dire need of better equipment and competent management.



