Man steals car, arrested while about to repaint it

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 22-YEAR-OLD Silobela man has been arrested for stealing a Toyota Hiace vehicle from a house in Mkoba 9 Suburb in Gweru on Sunday last week.Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said Polite Lunga of Sithemba Village Dhonza 1, Silobela was arrested while seated in the stolen motor vehicle at cross roads business centre on Friday around 10 AM.He said the motor vehicle registration number plates had been removed."The public is informed about the arrest of a suspect in connection with the theft of a Toyota Hiace Kombi motor vehicle belonging to Shadreck Moyo (36) of Mkoba 9, Gweru during the night on March 3," he said.Insp Mahoko said there was evidence that the suspect was preparing to repaint the vehicle