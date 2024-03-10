17 houses to be demolished in Cowdray Park

News / National

by Staff reporter

SEVENTEEN houses in Cowdray Park will be demolished to make way for the construction of a proposed storm water drain.The drain, according to the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) will alleviate perennial flooding in the area.It is stated in the latest council report that the City Director of Engineering Services, Engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube, said affected homeowners will be relocated."The Council of 1st of June 2022 resolved that Beneficiaries of stand numbers 18666, 18667, 18668, 18712, 18853, 18852, 20143, 20144, 20145, 20113 20074, 20060, 20061, 20062, 20063, 19837 and 19807 to be relocated to allow for the construction of the proposed storm water drainage that would help alleviate flooding in the area," said Eng Ncube.