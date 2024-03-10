Latest News Editor's Choice


UK Indian PM bans healthcare workers from entering with dependents

by Staff reporter
Care workers entering the UK on Health and Care Worker visas can no longer bring dependants, the UK Home Office announced Monday on X.

It said the move is part of a broad plan to drive huge cuts in migration.

Overseas care workers brought an estimated 120,000 dependants to the UK in the year ending Sep 23, James Cleverly, UK home secretary wrote in a post on X.

"Today, we've put a stop to this: banned most overseas students from bringing their families to the UK; banned overseas care workers from bringing dependents," he said.

In April, it plans to increase the minimum income threshold for skilled workers to £38,700; scrap 20 percent going rate salary discounts offered for shortage occupations, and raise the minimum income requirement for family visas.

Source - BusinessDayNG
