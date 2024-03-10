Latest News Editor's Choice


Edgar Lungu calls for early election in Zambia

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zambia's ex-President, Edgar Lungu, has urged citizens to demand an early election, alleging that his successor, Hakainde Hichilema (HH), has mismanaged the nation's economy.

Lungu also criticized Hichilema for his handling of the cholera outbreak, which has claimed nearly 600 lives since October.

Addressing the public recently, Lungu emphasized the need for Zambians to exert pressure on President Hichilema, stating that an early election is "imperative." He urged citizens to vocalize their demand for Hichilema's resignation and the initiation of early elections.

Responding swiftly to Lungu's statements, government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa dismissed the allegations, urging Zambians to afford the president sufficient time to fulfill his campaign promises. Mweetwa also accused the former president of damaging the country's economy during his six-year tenure.

Lungu, who announced his political comeback in October, faced the consequence of the government withdrawing his retirement benefits.

Having retired from politics in 2021 following a significant defeat in the presidential election, Lungu's return sets the stage for a potentially contentious 2026 presidential race.

As tensions escalate between the former and current leaders, Zambians find themselves at the crossroads of political decisions that will shape the nation's future.

Source - africanews
More on: #Lungu, #Zambia,

