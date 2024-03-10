Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe announces digital TV satellite broadcasting services licence fees

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has announced licence fees for local digital television satellite broadcasting services.

The fees have been effected through Statutory Instrument 43 of 2024, Broadcasting Services (Licensing and Content) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No. 7).

The application fee initial/renewal fee (per channel) has been set at US$2 900 (non-refundable) while the basic license fee for ten years (per channel) has been set at US$20 300 per annum. Reads the S.I.

    IT is hereby notified that the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has, in terms of section 46(6) of the Broadcasting Services Act [Chapter 12:06], approved the following regulations made by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe Board:-

1. These regulations may be cited as the Broadcasting Services (Licensing and Content) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No. 7).

2. The principal regulations are hereby amended by the insertion of the following section after section 12C-

"Additional categories of broadcasting service"

12D. (1) For purposes of this section- "local digital television satellite broadcasting service" means a local satellite television channel created by a content distribution service licensee and provided exclusively on the platform for which the content distribution service licence was issued.

(2) In addition to the classes of broadcasting service that a licensee may be permitted to provide in terms of section 7 of the Act, a broadcasting licence may authorise the holder thereof to provide a Local Digital Television Satellite Broadcasting Service.

(3) Application for the licence specified under subsection (2) above shall be made in accordance with the provisions of section 10 of the Act as read with section 4 of the principal regulations as if it were a licence for a broadcasting service specified in the Act.

(4) A licence specified under subsection (2) above shall be valid for a maximum period concurrent with the period for which the relevant content distribution service licence is valid.

(5) No person shall be allowed to provide a local digital television satellite broadcasting service without the licence specified in subsection (2) above.".

3. The principal regulations are amended in the Second Schedule after, "Free to air national television broadcasting service" by insertion of the following-

"Local Digital Television Satellite Broadcasting Service"

(a) Application Fee Initial/renewal fee (per channel) . . . . USD$2 900,00 (non-refundable)

(b) Basic License Fee for ten years (per channel)… USD$20 300,00, per annum".

Source - pindula
More on: #Fees, #Digital

Comments

Bg house for sale


Must Read

Card cloners in court

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Eswatini denies reports kingdom facing shortage of men

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

Woman, married lover clash over social media videos

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Edgar Lungu calls for early election in Zambia

4 hrs ago | 446 Views

Southern Africa just had its driest February on record

5 hrs ago | 269 Views

UK Indian PM bans healthcare workers from entering with dependents

6 hrs ago | 755 Views

Man paid by businessman to supply human head

6 hrs ago | 555 Views

17 houses to be demolished in Cowdray Park

6 hrs ago | 523 Views

Man steals car, arrested while about to repaint it

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

SA authorities launch 'Operation Vala Umgodi' along the Limpopo River

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Call log helps police apprehend armed robber

6 hrs ago | 212 Views

Potraz tough stance on innovative SpaceX losing relevance

10 hrs ago | 560 Views

Prophet Magaya rape witnesses develop cold feet

11 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Matebeleland villagers appeal for govt intervention

11 hrs ago | 348 Views

Gold panners invade Bulawayo suburbs

11 hrs ago | 828 Views

Why an uprising against Zanu-PF will fail

11 hrs ago | 654 Views

Matebeleland South records reduction in maternal deaths

11 hrs ago | 66 Views

Afrochine loses US$3m tax battle with Zimra

11 hrs ago | 364 Views

Harare pledges to finally fix (some of) its pothole-ridden roads

11 hrs ago | 239 Views

'Mutapa Investment Fund mustn't become conduit for looting'

13 hrs ago | 349 Views

ZMC threatens to muzzle the press on Gukurahundi genocide reporting

13 hrs ago | 312 Views

Mnangagwa's third-term bid gathers pace

13 hrs ago | 1537 Views

GMB maize stocks fall

13 hrs ago | 575 Views

Air Zimbabwe flogging it's iconic Boeing 737-200 workhorses

13 hrs ago | 482 Views

Google SVP sees Zimbabwe becoming Africa's tech hub

13 hrs ago | 509 Views

Zimbabweans prepare more for death than life

15 hrs ago | 738 Views

Mnangagwa's Mutapa fund plots parastatals shake-up

17 hrs ago | 889 Views

Outrage over Mopani worm porridge, blood samples

17 hrs ago | 1850 Views

Chamisa turns to Tshabangu's CCC structures

17 hrs ago | 3477 Views

Army captain remanded in custody

17 hrs ago | 913 Views

Nust lecturer collapses, dies

17 hrs ago | 2351 Views

245% increase in suicide attempts

17 hrs ago | 369 Views

MSU students get US$ fees reprieve

17 hrs ago | 974 Views

Harare roads being dualised

17 hrs ago | 1143 Views

African-American investors eye Zimbabwe opportunities

17 hrs ago | 167 Views

13 Zimbabweans die in Cape Town crash

17 hrs ago | 558 Views

Zimbabwe minister updates Sadc on sUS anctions

17 hrs ago | 197 Views

Harare Council bid to splash US$2m on 500 desktops exposed

17 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zanu-PF wins 2 council by-elections

17 hrs ago | 248 Views

UK ranked second-most miserable country in the world

10 Mar 2024 at 19:18hrs | 1435 Views

Bosso silences Dembare

10 Mar 2024 at 18:50hrs | 2357 Views

US lifting Zimbabwe sanctions calculated

10 Mar 2024 at 12:54hrs | 3258 Views

Bosso, Dembare fans flock to Barbourfields Stadium

10 Mar 2024 at 12:40hrs | 2543 Views

Olinda and Chivayo in nasty TWAR

10 Mar 2024 at 11:58hrs | 2339 Views

Tout jailed for attempting to kill colleague over taxi loading

10 Mar 2024 at 10:03hrs | 819 Views

Thomas Mapfumo criticises Wicknell Chivayo for using his money

10 Mar 2024 at 08:48hrs | 2495 Views

'Bosso, Dembare clash is one of the biggest games in Africa'

10 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 428 Views

Zimbabwean farmer buys R1,8m ankole from Ramaphosa

10 Mar 2024 at 08:44hrs | 11294 Views

Side-marketing a big threat to tobacco contracting companies

10 Mar 2024 at 07:10hrs | 318 Views