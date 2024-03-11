Latest News Editor's Choice


Unknown Mpilo Hospital patient finally reveals origin

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
AN unknown man, who was picked up by a Mpilo Central Hospital ambulance crew two months ago, has finally revealed that he is from Tanzania.

The man was found unconscious on January 4 and was unable to communicate with the hospital staff since he could not speak local languages.

Soon after his story appeared in this paper last week, a well-wisher who only identified himself as Pastor Mabhena, called from Victoria Falls.

During their telephone conversation, it emerged that the man is from Tanzania and speaks Swahili.

Mpilo Central Hospital clinical director Professor, Solwayo Ngwenya said the man whose name is still unknown is ready to be discharged from the hospital.

"The unknown man appears to have been brought to Mpilo Central Hospital on January 4 having been acutely confused, has since recovered and is ready to go home. A well-wisher called Pastor Mabhena from Victoria Falls called after the story was published last week and he spoke to him in Swahili," he said.

"From the postulates, we think this is an illegal immigrant, who took advantage of the festive season to travel down south and was possibly drugged and thrown off a car after being robbed. That is how he was picked on the 69km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road."

Prof Ngwenya said anyone who understands Swahili or who can help reach the Tanzanian Embassy can contact the hospital.

"He is quite alert now and aware of his surroundings, and we need to help him go back home. Going forward we may have to engage immigration officials to take him to a refugee camp until we find his relatives."

Tall and dark in complexion, the man is believed to be in his mid-30s.

On that particular day, he was heavily dressed, an indication that he probably lives in a country with very low temperatures. At first, nurses suspected that he could be a mental patient.

Source - The Chronicle

