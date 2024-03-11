Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mix up at South African mortuary, 2-year body swap resolved

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
IN September 2021, then-31-year-old Bongani Ngwendu was attacked by a vigilante group in a suspected xenophobic attack at an informal settlement in Pretoria, South Africa, where he was burnt to death in his shack. His charred remains were positively identified through DNA tests from samples supplied by his biological sister in the neighbouring country.

His remains were then taken to a local mortuary and his family based in the neighbouring country started the process to repatriate the body back to Mbembesi in Bubi District, Matebeleland North Province, for burial.

When the family fetched his body for the long trip back home, they relied on mortuary records to identify his remains since his body was burnt beyond recognition and identification by viewing at that time was not possible.

That was the beginning of the problem. The family was handed the wrong body - that of a South African national who had died in an inferno and had his body burnt beyond recognition but kept in the same mortuary.

The Ngwendu family, unbeknown to them, ferried the body of the South African and buried it at a community cemetery in Battlefields Village, Ward 13, in Mbembesi at the end of September 2021.

Six months after the burial, the Ngwendu family was notified by South African authorities that their relative's corpse was still in a mortuary in Pretoria and that they had, in fact, buried the wrong body following a mix-up at the mortuary on the day.

More than two years later, Ngwendu's body was finally buried in Mbembesi last Friday at the same community cemetery where the remains of the late South African national were interred by mistake.

Yesterday morning, the remains of the South African national were exhumed to be taken back to the neighbouring country where they will reburied in his country of birth.

A Chronicle news crew was at the scene of the exhumation and the deceased's uncle, Mr Andile Ngwendu, narrated how his nephew met his untimely death at the hands of a vigilante group and his body burnt beyond recognition.

"My nephew was killed in his home in Pretoria on 21 September 2021, by a group of men who accused him and other Zimbabweans in that area of taking their jobs.

"They (vigilante group) tied the door of his shack with a wire from outside, torched the house using petrol and he was burnt beyond recognition," he said.

"His body was identified through DNA samples supplied by his older sister but somehow the mortuary gave the funeral parlour the wrong body and we had no idea that we buried a South African here in Mbembesi until we were notified by Mr Ngwenya (Nkosinathi) after he was contacted by South African officials saying that he had ferried the wrong body to Zimbabwe.

"From March 2022, when the body mix-up was discovered, we have been living with the full knowledge that our relative was still in a mortuary in South Africa and that we had buried the wrong body," narrated the uncle.

He said according to their Xhosa tradition, a ritual called umbuyiso is supposed to be performed a year after one is buried but as a family, they could not go ahead with that ritual because the wrong body had been buried at the community cemetery.

"We have waited since March 2022 to finally bury Bongani, whom we laid to rest last Friday and today we are here to witness the exhumation of the South African national, so that his remains are transported back to his country for reburial," said Mr Ngwendu.

"The process to bring back Bongani's body has been long and tiresome but as a family, we would like to thank everyone who played a part since 2022 so that my nephew is finally laid to rest." The late Mr Ngwendu is survived by four young children.

According to Somdanga Funeral Parlour's official, Mr Nkosinathi Ngwenya, the mix-up of the two bodies could have happened as a result of the almost identical tag numbers - GA768 and GA687 -of the charred remains that were at the mortuary when Mr Ngwendu's body was collected.

"The mix-up of the bodies happened at the mortuary and I suspect that the mortuary employee made the mistake as a result of the tag numbers that were on the bodies, which are almost identical," he told Chronicle.

"It's been difficult trying to get Bongani's body here but the officials from the Embassy in South Africa, who are here today with us, have been very helpful together with his relatives," said Mr Ngwenya.

The exhumation was witnessed by officials from the Zimbabwean Consulate in South Africa, who have been working with the Ngwendu family since 2022 to bring Bongani's body back to Mbembesi, the police, an official from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Government officials, as well as a representative from the Civil Registry Department, and villagers.

"As the Zimbabwe Consulate in South Africa, our job is to attend to the concerns of our fellow countrymen and countrywomen based in South Africa and we have been seized with the Ngwendu family's issue since March 2022 up to this point, when their relative was repatriated back home for burial and the exhumation of the South African national, who will be taken back to his country for re-burial," said Mr Albort Nyathi.

He, however, emphasised the need for Zimbabweans living and working in the neighbouring country to regularise their stay in South Africa and to also acquire essential documents such as IDs and passports to smoothen the repatriation process when one passes away while out of Zimbabwe.

"It's important as villagers that you encourage your children and grandchildren living and working in South Africa to come back home and acquire IDs and passports, so that in the event of death, it's easier to repatriate their remains back to Zimbabwe for reburial," said Mr Nyathi.

"Our offices are in Eastgate in Johannesburg and our doors are always open for Zimbabweans living in South Africa who need any form of assistance."

Village head Mr Benjamin Swene said the grave where the South African's remains were exhumed will not be used again.

"It's a taboo in our culture to bury two people in the same grave, so that space will not be used as a grave again. As a community we are happy that our son is back home and buried alongside his relatives," said Mr Swene.

A 71-year-old Bheka Kenge, said it was his first time witnessing the exhumation of a body, adding that he was too scared to move closer to the grave site where the undertakers were busy digging the grave to retrieve the remains of the late South African.

"As an elder in the community, I'm here to offer support to fellow villagers who are assisting with the exhumation process but I will not get anywhere near the grave-site.

"In all my years in this world I have never witnessed a body being exhumed, so I will keep my distance," said Mr Kenge.


Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Burial, #Dead, #Mixup

Comments

Bg house for sale


Must Read

Zimbabwean authorities remove 7 universities from accredited list

1 hr ago | 313 Views

Mphoko application for discharge review dismissed

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Beitbridge-Chirundu Highway complete in 18 months

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwean tour guide trampled by jumbo in South Africa

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Prophet Magaya in fresh mining storm

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Vehicle rebate haunts civil servants

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Unilateral sanctions are not illegal!

1 hr ago | 69 Views

American chamber scouts for opportunities in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Unhappy return for Khama, Kuda Mahachi

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia standardise professional qualifications

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Ex-top cop, wife in court for kidnapping

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Unknown Mpilo Hospital patient finally reveals origin

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Government settles $19,2bn BEAM arrears

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Sadc calls for total sanctions removal

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe Embassy deploys to aid SA crash victims

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Shambolic start for Harare minions

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Shona youth that attack Matabele possessed by the demon of gukurahundi

7 hrs ago | 654 Views

Zimbabwe announces digital TV satellite broadcasting services licence fees

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Card cloners in court

11 hrs ago | 302 Views

Eswatini denies reports kingdom facing shortage of men

12 hrs ago | 660 Views

Woman, married lover clash over social media videos

12 hrs ago | 616 Views

Edgar Lungu calls for early election in Zambia

12 hrs ago | 860 Views

Southern Africa just had its driest February on record

13 hrs ago | 424 Views

UK Indian PM bans healthcare workers from entering with dependents

14 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Man paid by businessman to supply human head

14 hrs ago | 710 Views

17 houses to be demolished in Cowdray Park

14 hrs ago | 726 Views

Man steals car, arrested while about to repaint it

14 hrs ago | 421 Views

SA authorities launch 'Operation Vala Umgodi' along the Limpopo River

14 hrs ago | 315 Views

Call log helps police apprehend armed robber

14 hrs ago | 287 Views

Potraz tough stance on innovative SpaceX losing relevance

18 hrs ago | 615 Views

Prophet Magaya rape witnesses develop cold feet

19 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Matebeleland villagers appeal for govt intervention

19 hrs ago | 369 Views

Gold panners invade Bulawayo suburbs

19 hrs ago | 907 Views

Why an uprising against Zanu-PF will fail

19 hrs ago | 789 Views

Matebeleland South records reduction in maternal deaths

19 hrs ago | 70 Views

Afrochine loses US$3m tax battle with Zimra

19 hrs ago | 400 Views

Harare pledges to finally fix (some of) its pothole-ridden roads

19 hrs ago | 276 Views

'Mutapa Investment Fund mustn't become conduit for looting'

21 hrs ago | 359 Views

ZMC threatens to muzzle the press on Gukurahundi genocide reporting

21 hrs ago | 326 Views

Mnangagwa's third-term bid gathers pace

21 hrs ago | 1689 Views

GMB maize stocks fall

21 hrs ago | 738 Views

Air Zimbabwe flogging it's iconic Boeing 737-200 workhorses

21 hrs ago | 515 Views

Google SVP sees Zimbabwe becoming Africa's tech hub

22 hrs ago | 568 Views

Zimbabweans prepare more for death than life

23 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mnangagwa's Mutapa fund plots parastatals shake-up

11 Mar 2024 at 04:57hrs | 933 Views

Outrage over Mopani worm porridge, blood samples

11 Mar 2024 at 04:55hrs | 2034 Views

Chamisa turns to Tshabangu's CCC structures

11 Mar 2024 at 04:55hrs | 3815 Views

Army captain remanded in custody

11 Mar 2024 at 04:54hrs | 926 Views

Nust lecturer collapses, dies

11 Mar 2024 at 04:54hrs | 2472 Views