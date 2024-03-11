Latest News Editor's Choice


Unhappy return for Khama, Kuda Mahachi

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MARQUEE signings Khama Billiat and Kuda Mahachi's return to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League got off to the worst possible start after their teams suffered defeats in the opening weekend of the 2024 campaign.

Yadah travelled to the Colliery on Sunday and lost 1-0 to Hwange in a game in which Billiat was only introduced as a sub in the last 15 minutes of the game but would not change the Miracle Boys' fortunes, leaving the heat-ravaged coal-mining town empty-handed.

Gift Mbweti scored the solitary goal that saw Chipangano collect maximum points as they brace for their next game away to Dynamos.

After quite some time on the sidelines following a nasty exit from Kaizer Chiefs, Billiat returned home to join Yadah.

Mahachi's Manica Diamonds also lost 3-2 to Simba Bhora at Sakubva Stadium but the former SuperSport player did not make into the squad on Sunday.

Junior Makunike notched a brace for Simba Bhora with Billy Veremu getting the other goal while Manica Diamonds scored through Kudzai Demhere and Trevor Mavhunga.

Mahachi also spent some time in the wilderness after he was axed by SuperSport and joined Ghana side Medeama SC for a short stint and returned home. He was given a lifeline by Manica Diamonds.

Defending champions Ngezi Platinum played a goalless draw with league newcomers Arenel at Luveve Stadium on Saturday while Highlanders, Chicken Inn and FC Platinum posted victories.

Highlanders beat rivals Dynamos 2-1 at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday with goals from Melikhaya Ncube and Archford Faira.

The Bulawayo giants will be at BF again for their second match of the season against Bulawayo Chiefs at the weekend. Coach Kelvin Kaindu said the win against Dynamos is history, but he hopes to keep the momentum.

"This game is gone and we are looking at the next game. It is now history; we need to focus on the game that is coming. As much as we appreciate the fans who came to support us in the first game, we are hoping that we can keep the momentum and just focus and keep on building from what we have started today [Sunday]. Football is a weekly thing. Yes, it has given us three points but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done," Kaindu said.

Chicken Inn edged Caps United 1-0 in Gweru on Saturday while FC Platinum also dismissed newcomers Chegutu Pirates with the same scoreline.

ZPC Kariba were held to a 2-all draw by TelOne at Nyamhunga Stadium as Green Fuel beat Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1 at Green Fuel Arena on Saturday.

Source - newsday
