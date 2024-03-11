Zimbabwean tour guide trampled by jumbo in South Africa

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 36-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwean tour guide based in neighbouring South Africa, David Kandela, was trampled to death by a charging elephant on Sunday at Gondwana Private Game Reserve.Kandela, from Kariba, was leading a group of tourists when the tragedy happened.In a statement, Gondwana Game Reserve director Jeanette Botha confirmed the incident saying the death of Kandela was not only a loss to his family and friends, but to the whole organisation."In a devastating turn of events, Gondwana mourns the loss of one of its esteemed field guides, David Kandela, who tragically passed away on Sunday afternoon," Botha said."The incident occurred as one of Gondwana's herds of elephants was passing peacefully through Gondwana's tented Eco Camp. The herd had nearly passed through the camp when David encountered the last remaining elephant just before the tragic event occurred.Kandela joined Gondwana's team of field guides on December 8 last year.Mourners are gathered in Nyamhunga 1, Kariba and burial arrangements will be announced in due course since his body is yet to be repatriated.