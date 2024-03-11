Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mahere, netizens mock Minister Mavetera's office disorder

by Gideon Madzikatidze
31 mins ago | Views
The Minister of Information, Communication, Technology, Postal and Courier Services; Honourable Tatenda Mavetera has received massive social media backlash from former opposition Citizens Coalition for Change's Mt Pleasant constituency, Fadzayi Mahere and other netizens after parading Google vice president adjacent to unprotected electrical cables and plugs, a clear indication for the government's incapacitation to maintain its offices (and some of its properties).

Commenting on her official X (formerly Twitter) account, Fadzayi Mahere condemned the state of ICT Ministry's precincts (especially electrical power points or sockets) as in total disarray which calls for the maintenance department to activate its services and therefore guard the government offices' repute before posing for group photos with renowned Google's senior vice president (Reseach,  Technology and Society), James Manyika.



"Please may the Ministry's maintenance department fix broken plug and those hanging cables. Thank you to James Manyika for continuing to share his insight," Mahere posts.

Earlier before the social media backlash, the ICT Ministry posted Mavetera and Manyika's photos on its official X account whilst expressing gratitude for the courtesy visit.

"Our Hon Minister @TateMavetera today met with Dr Dr James Manyika who is Google's senior vice president; Research, Technology and Society," the Ministry posted.

"@TateMavetera expressed her delight in having a Zimbabwean holding a top position at a global tech company like Google," the Ministry said.

The Zimbabwean government has been fingered in embarking on massive globetrotting voyages to attend forums which are meant to market the country as Africa's best brand and destination for foreign direct investments, a futile exercise which analysts described as parasitic spending or bleeding the national fiscus.

With a set of plugs or small components and electrical cables costing less than us$2 (in total for each set), the Ministry of ICT has been exposed of misprioritising its resources towards office maintenance, management and procurement as part of branding Zimbabwe.

Other netizens have further warned against inflating tenders and pricing when purchasing electrical equipment to replace those seemingly defunct hanging on Ministry's walls. Tender scams have become rife in Zimbabwe with several businesses connected to the elites not spared from being awarded regardless of inflated prizes which are above normal.

Source - Gideon Madzikatidze

Comments

Bg house for sale


Must Read

Get Zimbabwe to its factory settings

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Redcliff council defrauding residents!

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwean authorities remove 7 universities from accredited list

4 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Mphoko application for discharge review dismissed

4 hrs ago | 507 Views

Beitbridge-Chirundu Highway complete in 18 months

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zimbabwean tour guide trampled by jumbo in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 496 Views

Prophet Magaya in fresh mining storm

4 hrs ago | 599 Views

Vehicle rebate haunts civil servants

4 hrs ago | 691 Views

Unilateral sanctions are not illegal!

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

American chamber scouts for opportunities in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Unhappy return for Khama, Kuda Mahachi

4 hrs ago | 409 Views

Mix up at South African mortuary, 2-year body swap resolved

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia standardise professional qualifications

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Ex-top cop, wife in court for kidnapping

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Unknown Mpilo Hospital patient finally reveals origin

4 hrs ago | 364 Views

Government settles $19,2bn BEAM arrears

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Sadc calls for total sanctions removal

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe Embassy deploys to aid SA crash victims

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Shambolic start for Harare minions

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Shona youth that attack Matabele possessed by the demon of gukurahundi

9 hrs ago | 867 Views

Zimbabwe announces digital TV satellite broadcasting services licence fees

11 hrs ago | 490 Views

Card cloners in court

13 hrs ago | 360 Views

Eswatini denies reports kingdom facing shortage of men

14 hrs ago | 758 Views

Woman, married lover clash over social media videos

14 hrs ago | 747 Views

Edgar Lungu calls for early election in Zambia

15 hrs ago | 979 Views

Southern Africa just had its driest February on record

16 hrs ago | 465 Views

UK Indian PM bans healthcare workers from entering with dependents

16 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Man paid by businessman to supply human head

16 hrs ago | 792 Views

17 houses to be demolished in Cowdray Park

16 hrs ago | 815 Views

Man steals car, arrested while about to repaint it

16 hrs ago | 473 Views

SA authorities launch 'Operation Vala Umgodi' along the Limpopo River

16 hrs ago | 339 Views

Call log helps police apprehend armed robber

16 hrs ago | 327 Views

Potraz tough stance on innovative SpaceX losing relevance

21 hrs ago | 639 Views

Prophet Magaya rape witnesses develop cold feet

21 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Matebeleland villagers appeal for govt intervention

21 hrs ago | 380 Views

Gold panners invade Bulawayo suburbs

21 hrs ago | 974 Views

Why an uprising against Zanu-PF will fail

21 hrs ago | 834 Views

Matebeleland South records reduction in maternal deaths

21 hrs ago | 71 Views

Afrochine loses US$3m tax battle with Zimra

21 hrs ago | 418 Views

Harare pledges to finally fix (some of) its pothole-ridden roads

21 hrs ago | 307 Views

'Mutapa Investment Fund mustn't become conduit for looting'

24 hrs ago | 362 Views

ZMC threatens to muzzle the press on Gukurahundi genocide reporting

24 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mnangagwa's third-term bid gathers pace

24 hrs ago | 1777 Views

GMB maize stocks fall

24 hrs ago | 820 Views

Air Zimbabwe flogging it's iconic Boeing 737-200 workhorses

24 hrs ago | 540 Views

Google SVP sees Zimbabwe becoming Africa's tech hub

11 Mar 2024 at 08:52hrs | 592 Views

Zimbabweans prepare more for death than life

11 Mar 2024 at 07:34hrs | 770 Views

Mnangagwa's Mutapa fund plots parastatals shake-up

11 Mar 2024 at 04:57hrs | 964 Views

Outrage over Mopani worm porridge, blood samples

11 Mar 2024 at 04:55hrs | 2071 Views