EXPOSED: Promise Mkwananzi -fake Canadian asylum links unearthed

by George Tshuma

Details of the investigation will be published soon.



Our investigative journalism unit is working on a piece that exposes a massive corruption scandal involving some opposition politicians and Canadian officials. The story, which will soon be published in full, involves local opposition politicians who are producing fake letters to help Zimbabweans get asylum in Canada.One of the opposition officials alleged to be involved in the scam is Promise Mkwananzi. The opposition officials are said to have been coached by Canadian Immigration officials on how to secure asylum status for prospective clients. The Canadian officials have told the opposition officials to, in their asylum applications, state that they are opposition members who are persecuted in Zimbabwe and attach stamped letters confirming their membership of the CCC. The letters should be on a CCC letterhead and bear the opposition party’s stamp.Zimbabweans based in Canada have alleged that one Carlton Muringayi is the chief agent who connects asylum seekers to Mkwananzi and other opposition leaders. The CCC officials charge between US$200 and US$500 for such letters. The money is then shared among the Mkwananzi aligned CCC officials and their Canadian counterparts.