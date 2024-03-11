Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Why a farmer is riding from Zimbabwe to Windhoek on a horse

by GroundUp
41 secs ago | Views
When Ben Freeth headed west on horseback from the derelict Mount Carmel farm near Chegutu in Zimbabwe on 28 November, he had to lay low. For about 800km, Freeth avoided roads and stuck to the bush, following game paths where he could, while scouting the drought-stricken land for water and grazing for his horse, Tsedeq.

It was only after he crossed the border into Namibia's Caprivi Strip at the Kazungula border post that he could relax, stop fearing attack from forces despatched by the Zimbabwean government, and publicise the reason for his slow journey to Windhoek – a bid to have the suspended Southern African Development Community (SADC) Tribunal re-established.

Staying off the beaten path was not due to paranoia. Freeth is familiar with Zimbabwe's state-sponsored violence. In 2008 he, together with his in-laws Mike and Angela Campbell, were tied up on their farm by war veterans acting on behalf of former tyrannical president Robert Mugabe. They were driven into the bush, beaten and tortured. Freeth, who had built a house on his in-laws' land and helped run what was the most successful mango exporting farm in the country, suffered a fractured skull as a result.

The abduction and torture happened two weeks before the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Tribunal was due to hear a case brought by Mike Campbell, later joined by 77 other applicants, against the Republic of Zimbabwe. The case, which Freeth attended bandaged, battered, and in a wheelchair, challenged the harassment, forced eviction of farmers, and seizure of farms instituted by Mugabe in 2000.

In its unanimous decision on 28 November 2008, the Tribunal ordered Mugabe's government to protect "possession, occupation and ownership" of all the applicants' farms, except for two, who had already been forcibly evicted. The state was ordered to pay them compensation.

Mugabe ignored the Tribunal's ruling. Freeth and his family, including his children, and the Campbells, suffered increasing harassment and threats as they continued to run their farm, until their homes, and those of the farm workers, were burnt down by war veterans eight months later. Freeth's home was burnt down on 30 August 2009, with the Campbell's home suffering the same fate two days later.
The disbandment of the SADC Tribunal

Mugabe's refusal to abide by the Tribunal ruling, with former South African president Jacob Zuma as a willing ally, and his subsequent successful campaign to suspend the Tribunal at the SADC Summit in 2011, has led Freeth to take the approximately 2,000km journey to Windhoek, where the SADC Secretariat sits at the city's Turnhalle.

The Summit had effectively disbanded the Tribunal by deciding not to reappoint the judges whose term of office was ending in 2010, nor replace those whose term of office would end in 2011.

"Instead of the SADC Summit acting to ensure that Zimbabwe complied with the SADC Tribunal judgments, it sided with Zimbabwe which had begun a diplomatic attack on the Tribunal employing very weak legal arguments alleging that the SADC Tribunal was not lawfully established," wrote Moses Retselisitsoe Phooko and Mkhululi Nyathi in the De Jure Law Journal.



Ben Freeth gets to know a new horse, Stardust, lent to him by a Namibian farmer.
Photo: Mike Campbell Foundation

Then in August 2014, Mugabe, along with other heads of state including Zuma, signed a new protocol limiting the Tribunal to only dealing with disputes between SADC states. SADC citizens were then prevented from accessing it to deal with human rights violations should their own government fail to follow the rule of law, as has been the case in Zimbabwe.

In seeking to get the Tribunal fully reinstated, Freeth says his journey is about justice. "It's about justice throughout SADC, protecting people and their property."
Overwhelming support

When he arrives on 18 March, Freeth intends to hand a letter to the Secretariat requesting the Tribunal be reinstated. Buoyed by an outpouring of support since he made his mission public, he has asked people to join him when he rides into Windhoek. His 13-minute telephone conversation with GroundUp while he was walking along the road with his horse was twice interrupted by well-wishers, with one offering him feed and overnight accommodation.

The day of his arrival is not auspicious, but the day of his departure from the now ruined Mount Carmel farm in Zimbabwe was. It was 15 years to the day since the Tribunal ruled in favour of his late father-in-law and other farmers.

Asked why he was going to Windhoek on horseback, Freeth told GroundUp: "You can sit at home and write a letter or email, which might get a response, or you can walk 2,000km to do it, which is more likely to get a response."

The epic journey, he said, gave impetus to the cause, and since he had raised his head above the parapet in Namibia, it had "captured people's imagination" and he had received overwhelming support. But amidst the support, including in Zimbabwe where people in poverty-stricken rural villages he passed welcomed him and provided water they had themselves collected from wells two or three kilometres away, he has also been threatened.

He said on Friday 1 March, he received a call on his Namibian cellphone number, which in itself was strange as he not given it out to anyone. "No-one knows my Namibian number," he said. "They could only have got it from the service provider."

He said he received several calls that day from the same person. "He was using a lot of swearwords and a lot in Afrikaans, and kept asking: ‘Where are you?', and said ‘I'm coming to get you'."

As a result, Freeth went away from the road for the rest of the day and followed the railway track.
South Africa's complicity

In the face of the SADC Summit's dissolution of the Tribunal, South African courts have had to make decisions pertaining to the human rights abuses in Zimbabwe, and South Africa's duties in respect of international law.

The records of the North Gauteng High Court, Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), and the Constitutional Court show a long and slow trek to justice that began, according to attorney Willie Spies, with Zimbabwean farmers vainly trying to get the Zimbabwean courts to enforce the Tribunal's rulings.

Spies, who is Afriforum's legal representative and representing Zimbabwean farmers in cases before the South African courts, said litigation in South African began in 2010 after farmers realised they weren't making any progress in the Zimbabwean courts, as these had been captured by judges loyal to Mugabe.

An order by the high court in Pretoria gave punitive costs against Zimbabwe for failing to enforce the Tribunal ruling to protect private land and pay compensation. This was upheld by the Constitutional Court in 2013. But with Zimbabwe refusing to acknowledge the order, the High Court, in 2015, attached a Zimbabwean asset that was sold on auction to pay the farmers who brought the litigation.



Ben Freeth at the ruins of his family home at Mount Carmel farm near Chegutu, Zimbabwe, in 2016. Photo: Mike Campbell Foundation

"That caused alarm bells to go off among SADC leaders," said Spies. Nine countries had signed the new protocol in 2014 which removed the Tribunal's mandate to hear cases filed by individuals against member states, allowing it only to hear inter-state disputes.

At this point the Law Society of South Africa (LSSA) and six Zimbabwean farmers, which included Ben Freeth, approached the high court in Pretoria to declare the Tribunal's suspension and Zuma's signing of the 2014 Summit Protocol unconstitutional.

The judgment handed down on 1 March 2018, saw them succeed, with one exemption, being that no causation between Zuma signing the Protocol and the losses suffered by the farmers was found.

Spies said as the High Court judgment set legal precedent, it had to be confirmed by the Constitutional Court. The Constitutional Court judgment of 11 December 2018 stated it was "clear … that the President's (Zuma's) conduct, resulting as it did in a breach by South Africa of its obligations under an international treaty as a State, was impermissible under the Constitution, as irrational and unlawful".

However, seeking the ruling on causation, the LSSA vs President of South Africa was taken to the SCA, which in May 2022 found causation between Zuma's involvement in scuppering the Tribunal, and the farmers' losses.

South Africa then appealed the SCA's findings in the Constitutional Court, with the appeal having been heard on 7 November last year.

Should the Constitutional Court uphold the SCA's decision, it would allow the farmers to sue the South African government for the damages and losses they suffered as a result of Zimbabwe not honouring the Tribunal's ruling, as the South African government would have been found complicit.

This judgment is awaited as Freeth rides to Windhoek, currently on a horse called Johnny.

You can follow Freeth's journey on this blog.

Source - GroundUp

Comments

Bg house for sale


Must Read

EXPOSED: Promise Mkwananzi -fake Canadian asylum links unearthed

9 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Mahere, netizens mock Minister Mavetera's office disorder

12 hrs ago | 2841 Views

Get Zimbabwe to its factory settings

13 hrs ago | 633 Views

Redcliff council defrauding residents!

13 hrs ago | 509 Views

Zimbabwean authorities remove 7 universities from accredited list

15 hrs ago | 3172 Views

Mphoko application for discharge review dismissed

15 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Beitbridge-Chirundu Highway complete in 18 months

15 hrs ago | 922 Views

Zimbabwean tour guide trampled by jumbo in South Africa

15 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Prophet Magaya in fresh mining storm

15 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Vehicle rebate haunts civil servants

15 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Unilateral sanctions are not illegal!

15 hrs ago | 331 Views

American chamber scouts for opportunities in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 195 Views

Unhappy return for Khama, Kuda Mahachi

15 hrs ago | 958 Views

Mix up at South African mortuary, 2-year body swap resolved

15 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia standardise professional qualifications

15 hrs ago | 291 Views

Ex-top cop, wife in court for kidnapping

15 hrs ago | 491 Views

Unknown Mpilo Hospital patient finally reveals origin

15 hrs ago | 855 Views

Government settles $19,2bn BEAM arrears

15 hrs ago | 107 Views

Sadc calls for total sanctions removal

15 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe Embassy deploys to aid SA crash victims

15 hrs ago | 263 Views

Shambolic start for Harare minions

15 hrs ago | 104 Views

Shona youth that attack Matabele possessed by the demon of gukurahundi

20 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Zimbabwe announces digital TV satellite broadcasting services licence fees

23 hrs ago | 719 Views

Card cloners in court

11 Mar 2024 at 19:25hrs | 499 Views

Eswatini denies reports kingdom facing shortage of men

11 Mar 2024 at 18:38hrs | 926 Views

Woman, married lover clash over social media videos

11 Mar 2024 at 18:38hrs | 1000 Views

Edgar Lungu calls for early election in Zambia

11 Mar 2024 at 18:18hrs | 1209 Views

Southern Africa just had its driest February on record

11 Mar 2024 at 17:10hrs | 609 Views

UK Indian PM bans healthcare workers from entering with dependents

11 Mar 2024 at 16:38hrs | 1222 Views

Man paid by businessman to supply human head

11 Mar 2024 at 16:38hrs | 951 Views

17 houses to be demolished in Cowdray Park

11 Mar 2024 at 16:38hrs | 1026 Views

Man steals car, arrested while about to repaint it

11 Mar 2024 at 16:37hrs | 566 Views

SA authorities launch 'Operation Vala Umgodi' along the Limpopo River

11 Mar 2024 at 16:37hrs | 410 Views

Call log helps police apprehend armed robber

11 Mar 2024 at 16:37hrs | 431 Views

Potraz tough stance on innovative SpaceX losing relevance

11 Mar 2024 at 11:55hrs | 694 Views

Prophet Magaya rape witnesses develop cold feet

11 Mar 2024 at 11:34hrs | 1268 Views

Matebeleland villagers appeal for govt intervention

11 Mar 2024 at 11:34hrs | 406 Views

Gold panners invade Bulawayo suburbs

11 Mar 2024 at 11:33hrs | 1147 Views

Why an uprising against Zanu-PF will fail

11 Mar 2024 at 11:32hrs | 961 Views

Matebeleland South records reduction in maternal deaths

11 Mar 2024 at 11:31hrs | 79 Views

Afrochine loses US$3m tax battle with Zimra

11 Mar 2024 at 11:31hrs | 469 Views

Harare pledges to finally fix (some of) its pothole-ridden roads

11 Mar 2024 at 11:30hrs | 347 Views

'Mutapa Investment Fund mustn't become conduit for looting'

11 Mar 2024 at 09:09hrs | 377 Views

ZMC threatens to muzzle the press on Gukurahundi genocide reporting

11 Mar 2024 at 09:09hrs | 373 Views

Mnangagwa's third-term bid gathers pace

11 Mar 2024 at 09:08hrs | 2172 Views

GMB maize stocks fall

11 Mar 2024 at 09:08hrs | 1158 Views

Air Zimbabwe flogging it's iconic Boeing 737-200 workhorses

11 Mar 2024 at 09:03hrs | 619 Views

Google SVP sees Zimbabwe becoming Africa's tech hub

11 Mar 2024 at 08:52hrs | 629 Views

Zimbabweans prepare more for death than life

11 Mar 2024 at 07:34hrs | 794 Views