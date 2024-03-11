Latest News Editor's Choice


Malayitsha duo in court for bribing Zimra officer

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TWO omalayitsha are set to appear in court facing charges of offering a bribe to a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) official at Beitbridge Border Post.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Mthunzi Mukandla (24) and Lovemore (47) offered a Zimra officer R2 000 to turn a blind eye on the dagga which was sniffed by a dog from their canine section.

The duo was allegedly smuggling the illegal drug.

Mukandla and Mpofu are to appear again in court on 21 March 2024 for their trial.

Source - The Chronicle

