Zimbabwe govt mourns 15 SA crash victims

by Staff reporter
The Government yesterday extended its condolences to families of the 15 Zimbabweans who died in a road accident when a Simlex Transport and Logistics (Pvt) Limited cross-border bus collided with a haulage truck in Western Cape, South Africa on Saturday evening.

Thirteen people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries yesterday, taking the death toll to 15.

The bus operator, through the Zimbabwe Passengers Transport Organisation (ZPTO), has released US$15 000 to help in the repatriation of bodies.

Speaking during the post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, extended condolences to families of the deceased.

"Cabinet wishes to express its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured Zimbabweans," he said.

"The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Honourable Felix Mhona updated Cabinet on the road traffic accident involving a Simlex Transport and Logistics (Pvt) Ltd bus that occurred in Western Cape, South Africa, on 9 March 2024 in which 13 Zimbabweans lost their lives and 12 persons were injured.

"The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, on its part, is making efforts to engage the bus company to establish the compliance status of the vehicle and its driver.

"The nation will be kept informed of the corrective measures that the Ministry will take in the matter in-order to demonstrate and consolidate its commitment to improved road safety and security."

ZPTO chairman, Dr Samson Nhanhanga, yesterday said they had also dispatched a team to work with the Zimbabwe Embassy staff and South African officials to provide the necessary help to grieving families and the injured.

"On Monday, through the Association, Simplex company released US$15 000 to help in the repatriation of 15 bodies," he said.

"Unfortunately, the death toll has risen to 15.

"We have a team that is working hand-in-glove with Zimbabwe embassy staff as well as South African officials to make sure the bodies are repatriated."

Zimbabwe's Consulate in Cape Town has already sent a team to the accident scene to ascertain the circumstances around the accident and offer consular services.

Consul-General in Cape Town, Ms Esther Mudambo, last night said the team was still gathering all the necessary information and offering consular services to relatives of the deceased and those who were injured.

She said they were also visiting hospitals to check on those who were injured and assess their needs.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Crash, #Victims

