Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa spotlights ministers' performance

by Staff reporter
18 secs ago | Views
IN line with President Mnangagwa's high-performance culture, Cabinet ministers and heads of public sector agencies will this week sign their performance-based contracts which are designed to nurture a high work ethic, accountability and good governance.

President Mnangagwa in 2021 introduced annual performance-based contracts that emphasise more work and less talk among top civil servants.

In a statement yesterday, the Office of the President and Cabinet said the ministers and heads of public sector agencies will be signing the performance-based contracts on Friday.

"The performance contracts enhance accountability, servant leadership, economic growth and competitiveness. The event is a demonstration of commitment to achieve impactful results by Cabinet ministers and heads of public sector agencies to the Head of State and Government, His Excellency, President Dr ED Mnangagwa and the people of Zimbabwe," reads the statement.

During an address to the first Cabinet sitting of the year at State House last month, President Mnangagwa called on Cabinet ministers to prioritise Cabinet over everything else and implement policies, programmes and projects that will catapult Zimbabwe to greater economic development, growth and prosperity.

"Citizens are the primary beneficiaries of our efforts, and open lines of communication with them should be maintained, including through active Thematic Working Group discussions.

"Their input, support and expertise are invaluable in driving sustainable development and ensuring the success of our initiatives. Reports of Thematic Working Groups should form a major part of Cabinet business as we accelerate the implementation of the National Development Strategy," he said.

Last year Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka, was adjudged the Best Performing Minister at the 2022 Performance Evaluation Results and signing ceremony of the 2023 performance contracts for Cabinet ministers and senior Government officials.

His Permanent Secretary, Dr John Basera, who has since been reassigned to the Local Government and Public Works Ministry, also scooped the Best-Performing Permanent Secretary Award.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, was the second-best performing minister. Permanent secretaries were the first to sign performance contracts in 2021 before they were extended to ministers and heads of local authorities, State-owned enterprises, and State universities.

Walking the talk, President Mnangagwa will also chair a bi-annual review meeting to assess the performance of all local authorities to arrest the deteriorating service delivery in towns and cities.

This is contained in a local authority blueprint titled, "A call to action-no compromise to service delivery: First stage of interventions to modernise the operations of local authorities towards a 2030 Vision".

"Over and above the Annual Performance Contracts administered by the Office of the President and Cabinet, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works shall immediately prepare a bi-annual review of local authorities which shall be presented at a meeting which will be chaired by His Excellency, the President," reads the blueprint in part.

Source - The Herald

Comments

Bg house for sale


Must Read

Zimbabwe govt mourns 15 SA crash victims

35 secs ago | 0 Views

Man (35) Man jailed for late-night sexual assault on elderly woman (84)

7 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans explode

8 hrs ago | 719 Views

Zimra officer in court for extorting US$1,900 from trucker

9 hrs ago | 325 Views

Malayitsha duo in court for bribing Zimra officer

9 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwean man kills brother over Liverpool, Manchester City match

9 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Chamisa linked Zuva judgment knocks out Air Zimbabwe employees

9 hrs ago | 481 Views

Why a farmer is riding from Zimbabwe to Windhoek on a horse

9 hrs ago | 438 Views

EXPOSED: Promise Mkwananzi -fake Canadian asylum links unearthed

18 hrs ago | 2347 Views

Mahere, netizens mock Minister Mavetera's office disorder

21 hrs ago | 3230 Views

Get Zimbabwe to its factory settings

22 hrs ago | 658 Views

Redcliff council defrauding residents!

22 hrs ago | 574 Views

Zimbabwean authorities remove 7 universities from accredited list

24 hrs ago | 3449 Views

Mphoko application for discharge review dismissed

24 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Beitbridge-Chirundu Highway complete in 18 months

24 hrs ago | 995 Views

Zimbabwean tour guide trampled by jumbo in South Africa

24 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Prophet Magaya in fresh mining storm

24 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Vehicle rebate haunts civil servants

24 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Unilateral sanctions are not illegal!

24 hrs ago | 354 Views

American chamber scouts for opportunities in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 203 Views

Unhappy return for Khama, Kuda Mahachi

24 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Mix up at South African mortuary, 2-year body swap resolved

24 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia standardise professional qualifications

24 hrs ago | 302 Views

Ex-top cop, wife in court for kidnapping

24 hrs ago | 547 Views

Unknown Mpilo Hospital patient finally reveals origin

24 hrs ago | 933 Views

Government settles $19,2bn BEAM arrears

24 hrs ago | 110 Views

Sadc calls for total sanctions removal

24 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe Embassy deploys to aid SA crash victims

24 hrs ago | 316 Views

Shambolic start for Harare minions

24 hrs ago | 106 Views

Shona youth that attack Matabele possessed by the demon of gukurahundi

11 Mar 2024 at 23:53hrs | 1426 Views

Zimbabwe announces digital TV satellite broadcasting services licence fees

11 Mar 2024 at 21:29hrs | 755 Views

Card cloners in court

11 Mar 2024 at 19:25hrs | 509 Views

Eswatini denies reports kingdom facing shortage of men

11 Mar 2024 at 18:38hrs | 935 Views

Woman, married lover clash over social media videos

11 Mar 2024 at 18:38hrs | 1050 Views

Edgar Lungu calls for early election in Zambia

11 Mar 2024 at 18:18hrs | 1219 Views

Southern Africa just had its driest February on record

11 Mar 2024 at 17:10hrs | 614 Views

UK Indian PM bans healthcare workers from entering with dependents

11 Mar 2024 at 16:38hrs | 1231 Views

Man paid by businessman to supply human head

11 Mar 2024 at 16:38hrs | 965 Views

17 houses to be demolished in Cowdray Park

11 Mar 2024 at 16:38hrs | 1060 Views

Man steals car, arrested while about to repaint it

11 Mar 2024 at 16:37hrs | 585 Views

SA authorities launch 'Operation Vala Umgodi' along the Limpopo River

11 Mar 2024 at 16:37hrs | 416 Views

Call log helps police apprehend armed robber

11 Mar 2024 at 16:37hrs | 479 Views

Potraz tough stance on innovative SpaceX losing relevance

11 Mar 2024 at 11:55hrs | 702 Views

Prophet Magaya rape witnesses develop cold feet

11 Mar 2024 at 11:34hrs | 1277 Views

Matebeleland villagers appeal for govt intervention

11 Mar 2024 at 11:34hrs | 411 Views

Gold panners invade Bulawayo suburbs

11 Mar 2024 at 11:33hrs | 1168 Views

Why an uprising against Zanu-PF will fail

11 Mar 2024 at 11:32hrs | 1006 Views

Matebeleland South records reduction in maternal deaths

11 Mar 2024 at 11:31hrs | 81 Views

Afrochine loses US$3m tax battle with Zimra

11 Mar 2024 at 11:31hrs | 481 Views