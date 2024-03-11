Latest News Editor's Choice


ZBC board threatens ex-CEO

by Staff reporter
THE Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) board of directors has threatened to take legal action against former chief executive Ms Adelaide Chikunguru if she does not formally file a complaint in the courts of law.

This comes on the back of persistent social media posts by Ms Chikunguru following her resignation from the State broadcaster on March 1, in which she is accusing the board of breaching her contract among other issues.

In a statement yesterday, the ZBC board gave Ms Chikunguru 48 hours to execute her threats of seeking legal justice, failure of which, it would seek a High Court decree for perpetual silence.

"The board advises Ms Chikunguru to pursue her claims, if any, through the due process of the law and notes her continued suggestion that her lawyers have been briefed.

"The board publicly states that there is no substance in the allegations against the board and the corporation. To this end, the board invites her to execute her threats of resort to law against the corporation within the next 48 hours.

"In the event that she does not do so, the board reserves the right to approach the High Court for a decree of perpetual silence calling upon her to bring the threatened legal action or forever keep her peace.

"This decision is necessary to protect the continuing harm to the corporation's interests and those of its stakeholders," the board said.

Ms Chikunguru was suspended on February 28 to pave way for investigations into allegations that were levelled against her. However, she resigned before the commencement of the investigation, which the board has maintained would have been independent and impartial.

However, Ms Chikunguru has made allegations on social media suggesting that the charges were trumped up in pursuit of a personal and politicised agenda by certain named individuals.

Source - The Herald
