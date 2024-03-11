Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF primaries set for next week

by Staff reporter
Zanu-PF will hold primary elections for Mount Pleasant and Harare East constituencies on March 23, after the completion of the cell restructuring process, the party's Harare provincial political commissar, Kudakwashe Damson, has said.

The cell verification exercise started yesterday and will be completed on the 17th of this month.

The cell registers will be used as the party's voters roll during the primary elections.

In an interview yesterday, Damson said Harare province will embark on a cell verification exercise in those two constituencies to ensure all party members are registered in their respective cells.

"We want to ensure that all our members take part in the primary elections and come out with the best candidate who will represent the party in the coming by-elections. We need to bring back the two constituencies to Zanu-PF," said Damson.

"We want all members to be in cell registers. We want to come up with authentic cells. Definitely, we are going to win in both constituencies come April 27, 2024".

Source - The Herald

