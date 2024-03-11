Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe suspends bus operator's licence

by Staff reporter
THE Government has suspended the operator's licence for Simlex bus company after a fatal bus accident in South Africa, which has so far resulted in the death of 15 Zimbabweans.

In a statement yesterday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister ,Felix Mhona ordered the suspension of the company's operations until it was fully compliant with all the relevant regulatory and policy frameworks.

The Zimbabwean citizens died in Western Cape Province, when the Simlex cross border bus collided with a haulage truck along the Hex River Pass, about 140km from Cape Town on Saturday.

The bus was travelling from Harare to Cape Town while the truck was travelling in the opposite direction.

Hex River Pass has sharp curves and the driver reportedly failed to negotiate one of them and jumped out of the bus just before the collision but unfortunately, he also died.

Minister Mhona mourned the death of the accident victims and confirmed the suspension of the operator's licence.

 "On behalf of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and on my own behalf, I convey our heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families.

"We mourn the demise of our beloved brothers and sisters who perished in this accident. Our prayers are also with  those who survived and the injured as they continue to receive treatment and care.

We wish them speedy recuperation. The accident is yet another call to all transport operators, motorists and members of the public to adhere to road traffic rules and exercise caution on the road.

"I have directed the Commissioner of Road Motor Transportation to implement relevant provisions of the Road Motor Transportation Act [Chapter 13:15), including, among others, suspension of operations until the operator is fully compliant with all the relevant regulatory and policy frameworks," he said.

Source - The Chronicle
