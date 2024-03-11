Zimbabwe to host military games

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE will play host to the 15th World Military Golf Championships in Victoria Falls in June.The event, to draw participants from 20 defence forces from across the globe, will be held from June 16-23.Elephant Hills Golf Course will be the venue for the championships.The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), is a member of the International Military Sports Council (CISM) and participates in the CISM World Military Games and Championships.It is the 1986/7 Games that opened avenues for Moses Chunga to move to Belgium. The Belgians had identified Stix M'tizwa and when they followed up in Zimbabwe they got wind of Zimbabwe's 1986 Footballer of the Year Chunga.The Games are very competitive, as in a number of sporting disciplines some of the sports persons compete in national events, hence stiff competition is expected to be exhibited in June.CISM is an international sports association established in 1948 and headquartered in Brussels.The aim of the CISM is to promote sporting activities and physical education between defence forces as a means to foster World Peace under its motto: "Friendship through sport."ZDF held a preparatory meeting with local stakeholders, including Government departments and tourism players in Victoria Falls yesterday, to get a buy-in from the private sector to partner in the event.The stakeholders pledged to work closely with the organisers and provide some of the needed services.A local organising committee will be set up in Victoria Falls to spearhead preparations.Air Vice Marshal Simon Nyowani, who chairs the national local organising committee for the 15th World Military Golf Championship, was accompanied by other high-ranking officials from the ZDF."I have come here with my team to have a stakeholders meeting with the local community in Victoria Falls ,so that we can tell them about why we are here and how we are organising this golf tournament, which so far has attracted about 14 countries that have confirmed."The tournament will be held from the 16th to the 23rd of June at Elephant Hills Golf Course and our intention now is to come up with a local organising committee to make sure we put everything in place and that all areas are covered. The involvement of the private sector has been very effective in previous editions. In the same vein the ZDF cannot go it alone hence the appeals to the corporate world to come on board and partner the ZDF in hosting the international sporting event," he said.Some of the countries that have confirmed participation are USA, Canada, France, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Estonia, Kazakstan, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Zimbabwe while Botswana, Uganda, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, Namibia and Zambia have shown interest.Air Vice Marshal, Nyowani said the event presents international visibility for companies and organisations that partner with ZDF and gives them an international platform to market their products and services.The organisers need partnership on training, golf equipment, administration, accommodation, transport, meals and prize budgets.Air Vice Marshal Nyowani said the event is an opportunity to buttress the country's Engagement and Re-engagement drive, showcasing what is on offer in terms of investment and tourism."It is based on three pillars of sport, education and solidarity. While the event promotes friendship through sports, it is without doubt that it also gives an opportunity to sell Zimbabwe as a tourist destination of choice," he said.CISM is the second largest multi-discipline sports organisation after the International Olympics Committee, holding more than 20 competitions annually.CISM organises various sporting events including the Military World Games and World Military Championships for the defence or armed forces of 140 member countries.