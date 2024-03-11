Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimra officer in US$3,000 bribe

by Staff reporter
29 secs ago | Views
A ZIMBABWE Revenue Authority (Zimra) official who allegedly demanded a US$3 000 bribe to release a truck he had impounded yesterday appeared before Harare Magistrate Stanford Mambanje facing a charge of criminal abuse of office.

Kespa Chabata (57), who is employed as a revenue officer, was however, remanded out of custody on US$200 bail and will return to court on April 15.

 According to court papers, on March 9, Chabata allegedly identified a fuel tanker (registration number KYT125 MP) with two trailers parked at Zindoga Truck Inn in Waterfalls.

The accused approached the truck driver Nhamo Gaviri, introduced himself and requested for the truck importation documents of the goods.

Gaviri complied and handed him the documents. On inspecting the papers, Chabata noted that the declaration documents indicated that the tanker was carrying Butanone.

The court heard that the driver told Chabata that he was carrying diesel and on noting the anomaly, the accused acted contrary to his duties and demanded US$3 000 from the driver while holding on to the importation documents.

Chabata failed to contact the Zimra office or notify the supervisors of the development as required.

The State alleged that the accused told the driver to contact his supervisors to bring the money so that he does not confiscate the truck.

Chabata was given US$1 900 by an unidentified person sent by the truck supervisor.

The supervisor later met Chabata who handed back the alleged fuel importation documents. Chabata told him that the documents were fraudulent.

The accused did not confiscate the truck nor notify the Zimra thereby abusing his duty as a public officer.

Lancelot Mutsokoti represented the State.

Source - newsday
