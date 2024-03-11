Zimbabwe govt bans mine registration applications

News / National

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT has issued a ban on the applications for registration of mines due to chaotic scenes characterising the sector since the proliferation of Chinese and indigenous miners in the extractive industry across the country.In a letter directed to all 10 provincial mining directors dated March 8, signed by one P Kunaka, the chairman of the Mining Affairs Board under the Mines and Mining Development ministry, the government notified of the ban."You must by now be aware that the current set of EPOs [Exclusive Prospecting Orders] that were issued on March 12, 2021, are due to expire on March 11, 2024," Kunaka wrote."By copy of this internal circular you are hereby instructed not to accept any applications for registration of mining titles on the concerned areas in your respective provinces until such time you are advised otherwise through official communication from my office. The directive also applies to all EPOs that are currently active on expiry."Zimbabwe is ravaged by disputes as villagers are being evicted from their land to pave way for mining operations.Last week, a miner identified as Brian Zinyama was accused of unleashing a violent machete-wielding gang known as mashurugwi/mabhambadzi to beat up Theleka villagers in Filabusi.