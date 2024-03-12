Tshabangu faction lays claim to government 'windfall'

News / National

by Staff reporter

CITIZEN Coalition of Change (CCC) self-imposed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu's faction has written to the government requesting for the disbursement of a "windfall" due to the party under the Political Parties Finance Act. The money is given to political parties basing on the performance in the August 23 elections.CCC interim treasurer Mbuso Siso yesterday told NewsDay that they held a meeting in Bulawayo last year and resolved that the party should open a bank account.According to the letter dated March 6, addressed to the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs ministry and signed by Siso, the CCC faction pleaded with the government to speed up the process of funds disbursements."I am writing in terms of section 3 (1) as read with the section 3 (3) of the Political Parties (Finance Act, Chapter 2:11) to request the statutory allocation and disbursement of the funding that is due to the Citizens Coalitions for Change (CCC) political party which participated in the 2023 Harmonised general election in which it garnered sufficient seats to qualify for the funds," read part of the letter."We will soon submit the account details of our CCC bank account as we are requesting your good office to process and disburse the allocation that is due to our party in terms of the act. Kindly find attached a copy extract from the minutes of a meeting of the interim committee dated October 7, 2023, signed by the interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu and the treasurer general."Siso said he will provide the necessary party accounts to the government regarding the party finances. He said Tshabangu remains suspended pending disciplinary hearing for not attending party meetings.Siso said the party has also recalled three newly-sworn in proportional representation National Assembly members in Bulawayo arguing that they were not part of the agreed list.The recalled are Nomvula Mguni, Otilia Sibanda and Lungile Ncube.