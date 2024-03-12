Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF director general quits

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF Director General Dickson Dzora has voluntarily retired with immediate effect after serving the party for more than 23 years.

He was replaced by Rtd Brigadier General Ezekiel Zamanyana.

Zanu-PF Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu announced the latest development this afternoon describing him as a loyal cadre of the revolutionary party.

"He was a very dedicated and loyal servant to the country and the party at large.

"We would have wanted him to continue, but he has decided to retire," said Dr Mpofu.

Mpofu squashed rumours that Dzora was forced to resign, saying it was on a voluntary basis.

"He still remains the party steward and can be redeploy to any position within the party," he said.

Source - the herald
More on: #Zanu-pf, #Quits

Comments

Bg house for sale


Must Read

VID officials arrested

48 mins ago | 89 Views

Power outage hits Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 78 Views

Rights watchdogs condemn embarrassment of Zimbabwe lawyers

59 mins ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa under pressure

2 hrs ago | 524 Views

Germany solution - A Path to Zimbabwe's Economic Revival

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

WATCH: US lifting Zimbabwe sanctions calculated - Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

WATCH: Bindura Women protest against Kuvimba Mining House

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwe ranked 3rd happiest country in Africa

7 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Former Police Commissioner's wife jailed

7 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Japan gives Zimbabwe US$ 17.4m for road upgrade

8 hrs ago | 592 Views

Zimbabwe says scorching El Niño pattern is withering corn crop

8 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe in Starlink U-turn

8 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Lawyers rescue detained toddler, pregnant woman

8 hrs ago | 786 Views

Murambinda-Birchenough Road in major facelift

8 hrs ago | 484 Views

Tshabangu faction lays claim to government 'windfall'

8 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Mnangagwa's Presidential solar scheme on cards

8 hrs ago | 476 Views

Betting firm convicted for failing to pay punter

8 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zimbabwe govt bans mine registration applications

8 hrs ago | 371 Views

Bid to block judge from NSSA's US$30m saga flops

8 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zimra officer in US$3,000 bribe

8 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwe to host military games

8 hrs ago | 169 Views

Bulawayo's 120-hour water shedding to continue

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

Grain imports into Zimbabwe liberalised

8 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zimbabwean jailed for life in SA

8 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimbabwe suspends bus operator's licence

8 hrs ago | 442 Views

Armed robbers pounce on traditional healer

8 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zanu-PF primaries set for next week

8 hrs ago | 100 Views

ZBC board threatens ex-CEO

9 hrs ago | 291 Views

New UK visa rules hit hard

9 hrs ago | 679 Views

Mnangagwa spotlights ministers' performance

9 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimbabwe govt mourns 15 SA crash victims

9 hrs ago | 117 Views

Man (35) Man jailed for late-night sexual assault on elderly woman (84)

16 hrs ago | 556 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans explode

17 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Zimra officer in court for extorting US$1,900 from trucker

17 hrs ago | 412 Views

Malayitsha duo in court for bribing Zimra officer

17 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zimbabwean man kills brother over Liverpool, Manchester City match

17 hrs ago | 1745 Views

Chamisa linked Zuva judgment knocks out Air Zimbabwe employees

17 hrs ago | 3062 Views

Why a farmer is riding from Zimbabwe to Windhoek on a horse

18 hrs ago | 744 Views

EXPOSED: Promise Mkwananzi -fake Canadian asylum links unearthed

12 Mar 2024 at 11:33hrs | 2718 Views

Mahere, netizens mock Minister Mavetera's office disorder

12 Mar 2024 at 08:23hrs | 3641 Views

Get Zimbabwe to its factory settings

12 Mar 2024 at 07:20hrs | 676 Views

Redcliff council defrauding residents!

12 Mar 2024 at 07:13hrs | 622 Views

Zimbabwean authorities remove 7 universities from accredited list

12 Mar 2024 at 05:17hrs | 3596 Views

Mphoko application for discharge review dismissed

12 Mar 2024 at 05:16hrs | 1925 Views

Beitbridge-Chirundu Highway complete in 18 months

12 Mar 2024 at 05:15hrs | 1066 Views

Zimbabwean tour guide trampled by jumbo in South Africa

12 Mar 2024 at 05:15hrs | 1322 Views

Prophet Magaya in fresh mining storm

12 Mar 2024 at 05:15hrs | 1524 Views

Vehicle rebate haunts civil servants

12 Mar 2024 at 05:14hrs | 1608 Views

Unilateral sanctions are not illegal!

12 Mar 2024 at 05:14hrs | 365 Views