Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Power outage hits Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
58 mins ago | Views
ZESA Holdings has said the national grid experienced a system disturbance this morning at 0938 hours, which resulted in the loss of generation at the Hwange Power Station.

Many areas around the country are without electricity.

In a statement, the power utility said the incident has resulted in increased load shedding across the country.

"Our engineers are working flat out to ensure restoration of service in the shortest possible time," reads the statement.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Power, #Zesa, #Hwange

Comments

Bg house for sale


Must Read

VID officials arrested

58 mins ago | 140 Views

Zanu-PF director general quits

1 hr ago | 253 Views

Rights watchdogs condemn embarrassment of Zimbabwe lawyers

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa under pressure

2 hrs ago | 586 Views

Germany solution - A Path to Zimbabwe's Economic Revival

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

WATCH: US lifting Zimbabwe sanctions calculated - Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

WATCH: Bindura Women protest against Kuvimba Mining House

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe ranked 3rd happiest country in Africa

7 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Former Police Commissioner's wife jailed

7 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Japan gives Zimbabwe US$ 17.4m for road upgrade

9 hrs ago | 601 Views

Zimbabwe says scorching El Niño pattern is withering corn crop

9 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zimbabwe in Starlink U-turn

9 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Lawyers rescue detained toddler, pregnant woman

9 hrs ago | 791 Views

Murambinda-Birchenough Road in major facelift

9 hrs ago | 487 Views

Tshabangu faction lays claim to government 'windfall'

9 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Mnangagwa's Presidential solar scheme on cards

9 hrs ago | 480 Views

Betting firm convicted for failing to pay punter

9 hrs ago | 557 Views

Zimbabwe govt bans mine registration applications

9 hrs ago | 375 Views

Bid to block judge from NSSA's US$30m saga flops

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zimra officer in US$3,000 bribe

9 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zimbabwe to host military games

9 hrs ago | 169 Views

Bulawayo's 120-hour water shedding to continue

9 hrs ago | 151 Views

Grain imports into Zimbabwe liberalised

9 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwean jailed for life in SA

9 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe suspends bus operator's licence

9 hrs ago | 444 Views

Armed robbers pounce on traditional healer

9 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zanu-PF primaries set for next week

9 hrs ago | 101 Views

ZBC board threatens ex-CEO

9 hrs ago | 293 Views

New UK visa rules hit hard

9 hrs ago | 683 Views

Mnangagwa spotlights ministers' performance

9 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe govt mourns 15 SA crash victims

9 hrs ago | 117 Views

Man (35) Man jailed for late-night sexual assault on elderly woman (84)

16 hrs ago | 560 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans explode

17 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Zimra officer in court for extorting US$1,900 from trucker

18 hrs ago | 413 Views

Malayitsha duo in court for bribing Zimra officer

18 hrs ago | 515 Views

Zimbabwean man kills brother over Liverpool, Manchester City match

18 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Chamisa linked Zuva judgment knocks out Air Zimbabwe employees

18 hrs ago | 3110 Views

Why a farmer is riding from Zimbabwe to Windhoek on a horse

18 hrs ago | 751 Views

EXPOSED: Promise Mkwananzi -fake Canadian asylum links unearthed

12 Mar 2024 at 11:33hrs | 2725 Views

Mahere, netizens mock Minister Mavetera's office disorder

12 Mar 2024 at 08:23hrs | 3647 Views

Get Zimbabwe to its factory settings

12 Mar 2024 at 07:20hrs | 676 Views

Redcliff council defrauding residents!

12 Mar 2024 at 07:13hrs | 624 Views

Zimbabwean authorities remove 7 universities from accredited list

12 Mar 2024 at 05:17hrs | 3597 Views

Mphoko application for discharge review dismissed

12 Mar 2024 at 05:16hrs | 1925 Views

Beitbridge-Chirundu Highway complete in 18 months

12 Mar 2024 at 05:15hrs | 1067 Views

Zimbabwean tour guide trampled by jumbo in South Africa

12 Mar 2024 at 05:15hrs | 1324 Views

Prophet Magaya in fresh mining storm

12 Mar 2024 at 05:15hrs | 1527 Views

Vehicle rebate haunts civil servants

12 Mar 2024 at 05:14hrs | 1608 Views

Unilateral sanctions are not illegal!

12 Mar 2024 at 05:14hrs | 366 Views