VID officials arrested

News / National

A VEHICLE Inspection Department (VID) trio has been dragged to court for awarding a class four licence to a driver without her going through the required testing procedures.In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Gerald Chitete, Silas Mabaso Zamba and Doniel Mhlanga who are employed by the VID were arraigned before the Chinhoyi Magistrates' Court facing charges of criminal abuse of office."On the 2nd of February 2024 the accused persons were charged with the duty of examining student drivers through yard and road tests. It is alleged that the trio extended undue favour to an applicant student driver Linda Rwauya by giving her a class 4 driver's licence when she had not gone through the required testing procedure thereby, acting contrary to their duties as public officials," read the statement.The matter came to light when a whistle-blower alerted the authorities and investigations led to the trios' arrest."The accused persons were granted US$200 bail. The matter has been remanded to the 27th of March 2024."