Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Three pupils run over and killed as Toyota Fortuner veers off the road

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
THREE pupils were on Tuesday afternoon run over and killed by a Toyota Fortuner that had veered off the road while they were crossing.

The accident, according to a statement by Police Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, happened on the 2KM peg along the Christmas Pass-Shamhu Road in Mutare.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which three school pupils were killed whilst another pupil was injured when a Toyota Fortuner vehicle veered off the road to the left and knocked down the pupils who were crossing the road at the 2-kilometre peg along Christmas Pass-Shamu Road, Mutare on 12th March 2024 at around 1500 hours," said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He said the victims were identified by their next of kin.

"They are Blessing Chisaria (09) of Grange Toronto (Chirochangu Plot), Silvian Maponde (13) of Grange Toronto (Chirochangu Plot) and Strive Maponde (07) of Grange Toronto (Chirochangu Plot)."

Asst Comm Nyathi said the bodies of the victims were taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured pupil was admitted at the same hospital.

He reiterated that motorists should be observant, and alert and observe stipulated speed limits to safeguard lives, and above all, drivers are implored to abide by the road rules and regulations to curb road accidents.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Pupils, #Toyota, #Killed

Comments

Bg house for sale


Must Read

Man sets self-ablaze after wife allegedly cheats with landlord

56 secs ago | 0 Views

Conductor assaults passenger over bus fare

52 mins ago | 41 Views

VID officials arrested

3 hrs ago | 640 Views

Power outage hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zanu-PF director general quits

3 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Rights watchdogs condemn embarrassment of Zimbabwe lawyers

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa under pressure

4 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Germany solution - A Path to Zimbabwe's Economic Revival

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

WATCH: US lifting Zimbabwe sanctions calculated - Kasukuwere

6 hrs ago | 482 Views

WATCH: Bindura Women protest against Kuvimba Mining House

6 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zimbabwe ranked 3rd happiest country in Africa

9 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Former Police Commissioner's wife jailed

9 hrs ago | 2011 Views

Japan gives Zimbabwe US$ 17.4m for road upgrade

11 hrs ago | 657 Views

Zimbabwe says scorching El Niño pattern is withering corn crop

11 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe in Starlink U-turn

11 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Lawyers rescue detained toddler, pregnant woman

11 hrs ago | 847 Views

Murambinda-Birchenough Road in major facelift

11 hrs ago | 528 Views

Tshabangu faction lays claim to government 'windfall'

11 hrs ago | 1701 Views

Mnangagwa's Presidential solar scheme on cards

11 hrs ago | 501 Views

Betting firm convicted for failing to pay punter

11 hrs ago | 593 Views

Zimbabwe govt bans mine registration applications

11 hrs ago | 411 Views

Bid to block judge from NSSA's US$30m saga flops

11 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zimra officer in US$3,000 bribe

11 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabwe to host military games

11 hrs ago | 185 Views

Bulawayo's 120-hour water shedding to continue

11 hrs ago | 177 Views

Grain imports into Zimbabwe liberalised

11 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zimbabwean jailed for life in SA

11 hrs ago | 498 Views

Zimbabwe suspends bus operator's licence

11 hrs ago | 493 Views

Armed robbers pounce on traditional healer

11 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zanu-PF primaries set for next week

11 hrs ago | 107 Views

ZBC board threatens ex-CEO

11 hrs ago | 323 Views

New UK visa rules hit hard

11 hrs ago | 738 Views

Mnangagwa spotlights ministers' performance

11 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe govt mourns 15 SA crash victims

11 hrs ago | 125 Views

Man (35) Man jailed for late-night sexual assault on elderly woman (84)

18 hrs ago | 601 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans explode

19 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Zimra officer in court for extorting US$1,900 from trucker

20 hrs ago | 422 Views

Malayitsha duo in court for bribing Zimra officer

20 hrs ago | 530 Views

Zimbabwean man kills brother over Liverpool, Manchester City match

20 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Chamisa linked Zuva judgment knocks out Air Zimbabwe employees

20 hrs ago | 3890 Views

Why a farmer is riding from Zimbabwe to Windhoek on a horse

20 hrs ago | 814 Views

EXPOSED: Promise Mkwananzi -fake Canadian asylum links unearthed

12 Mar 2024 at 11:33hrs | 2765 Views

Mahere, netizens mock Minister Mavetera's office disorder

12 Mar 2024 at 08:23hrs | 3765 Views

Get Zimbabwe to its factory settings

12 Mar 2024 at 07:20hrs | 678 Views

Redcliff council defrauding residents!

12 Mar 2024 at 07:13hrs | 637 Views

Zimbabwean authorities remove 7 universities from accredited list

12 Mar 2024 at 05:17hrs | 3630 Views

Mphoko application for discharge review dismissed

12 Mar 2024 at 05:16hrs | 1931 Views

Beitbridge-Chirundu Highway complete in 18 months

12 Mar 2024 at 05:15hrs | 1071 Views

Zimbabwean tour guide trampled by jumbo in South Africa

12 Mar 2024 at 05:15hrs | 1341 Views