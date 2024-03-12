Killer Zivhu readmitted back to Zanu-PF

Latest News Editor's Choice


Former Chivi South MP Killer Zivhu has been readmitted to Zanu-PF without any conditions.

Zivhu was expelled from Zanu-PF in 2020 on charges of misconduct after he wrote on his Twitter handle that for Zimbabwe's challenges to end there was a need to push for dialogue between the first lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, and MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa's wife Sithokozile.

He would post on social media that discussions between the leaders of Zimbabwe's two main political parties were key in resolving the economic crisis the country is facing.

In a video circulation on social media, Zivhu announces that he is happy to be readmitted to the revolutionary party without conditions.

"I want to thank President Mnangagwa and the Politburo for readmitting me into the revolutionary party."

"I am so happy to join my family, I was born, bred in Zanu-PF and I am back," said Zivhu.

Before his full readmission, the outspoken former MP requested to be enrolled as a student at the Zanu-PF's Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.





After his expulsion, Zivhu further infuriated some identified senior Zanu-PF Politburo members for pushing his fall after a US$1.5 million deal went sour.

In 2021 Zivhu said he will wait for his readmission into the party citing that he is a loyal son to the ruling party.

"I am a son to Zanu-PF, you can't change your surname just because the father has chased you away. You must wait and see why he did that then come back at the right time. I am still young, and I hope to bounce back and contest in the same party," Zivhu said.

Zivhu, a property developer, later made threats to expose corruption in the ruling party, but to-date, he has remained mum on the issue.

The politician admitted it was cold outside the ruling party and wrote to the principal of the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology begging for a chance to enrol at the indoctrination centre.

"I wish to be enrolled at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, I appreciate the role and function of this important institution in reorienting party cadres, teaching us the history of the party," he said in the letter to the school's director Munyaradzi Machacha.

"I further wish to express my sincere apologies to His Excellency, the President and first secretary of the party Cde ED (Emmerson) Mnangagwa and his two deputies (Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi), the entire party leadership and the Masvingo party leadership for the whole spectacle and bad publicity that happened to the party."

Zivhu was Chivi Rural District Council (RDC) council chairperson before he contested and won the Chivi South constituency.

The former legislator fell out of favour after factional fights with Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Ezra Chadzamira's camp that also recommended his expulsion.

Source - Byo24News

