Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA man found guilty of murdering 6 Zimbabwean sex workers

by Staff reporter
59 mins ago | Views
The judge who found Sifiso Mkhwanazi guilty of murdering six Johannesburg sex workers delivering a scathing account of the 21-year-old's actions.

"I rejected the version of the accused… as beyond false and found that the accused had acted with premeditation and planning and had formed an intention to kill the deceased," said Judge Cassim Moosa.

He handed down judgment on Tuesday in front of a packed gallery, that included the victims' families, in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge.

Mkhwanzi was stoic and emotionless through the judgment, keeping his head down.

The judge said that after analysing all of the evidence, he had found that Mkhwanazi "did unlawfully have sexual intercourse with all the deceased".

"I further find the accused did unlawfully and intentionally defeat and obstruct the course of justice by concealing the bodies of the deceased, and which acts defeated and or obstructed the administration of justice," he said.

Mkhwanazi killed six sex workers, all of whom came from Zimbabwe. He said they had demanded more money from him after they had sex.

Moosa said that after looking at the merits and demerits of the matter, he rejected Mkhwanazi's version of events as being false beyond reasonable doubt.

"I do accept the evidence of the State witnesses. I further find that under the consideration of the totality of the evidence, the prosecution has discharged the honours to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused has committed the crimes as charged."

He added that Mkhwanazi had failed to prove his innocence.

"His version is accordingly rejected as beyond false," said Moosa.

Mental evaluation before sentencing

Prosecutor Leswikane Mashabela said it was the State's intention to take Mkhwanazi to Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital for a risk assessment.

"The reason is (the) violence (meted against the victims) and that there was a pattern. He poses a risk. He didn't just murder them. He targeted certain people. He is a danger to sex workers. He is a dangerous criminal," he said.

Defence advocate Vuyo Matequka was not opposed to his client being referred for mental observation.

Moosa ordered that Mkhwanazi be taken for mental evaluation before sentencing was delivered. That is not expected to affect his conviction, but could influence his sentencing.

"The mental observation is so the court can deliver appropriate sentencing," the judge said.

Moosa found Mkhwanazi guilty of six counts of murder, six of rape, six of defeating the ends of justice, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The court acquitted Mkhwanazi on a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances and convicted him on an alternative charge of theft of a cellphone belonging to one of the six victims.

The 21-year-old admitted to killing the six sex workers between April and October 2022 at his father's panel beating workshop in Johannesburg. He claimed he killed the deceased after they demanded more money for sex.


Source - News24
More on: #Guilty, #Sex

Comments

Bg house for sale


Must Read

Mliswa's daughter granted bail

29 mins ago | 12 Views

Mr. President, are you satisfied with how you're treating Zimbabweans?

36 mins ago | 19 Views

'Mnangagwa is corrupt because he is still in liberation war mode.' True still shaming him will not end kleptocracy

39 mins ago | 24 Views

Phatisani, Chikuse received cars from Chivayo

49 mins ago | 52 Views

Killer Zivhu readmitted back to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Pravin Gordhan's sale of SAA for ZAR51 collapses

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Khama Billiat, Prophet Magaya visit Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 604 Views

Mnangagwa a good farmer but then...

4 hrs ago | 571 Views

Potholes develop at Egodini terminus

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Targeted sanctions were inevitable

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Supreme Court tosses out ex-St John's College paedophile coach's appeal

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

Man sets self-ablaze after wife allegedly cheats with landlord

4 hrs ago | 521 Views

Conductor assaults passenger over bus fare

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Three pupils run over and killed as Toyota Fortuner veers off the road

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

VID officials arrested

8 hrs ago | 939 Views

Power outage hits Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zanu-PF director general quits

8 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Rights watchdogs condemn embarrassment of Zimbabwe lawyers

8 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mnangagwa under pressure

9 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Germany solution - A Path to Zimbabwe's Economic Revival

10 hrs ago | 546 Views

WATCH: US lifting Zimbabwe sanctions calculated - Kasukuwere

10 hrs ago | 548 Views

WATCH: Bindura Women protest against Kuvimba Mining House

10 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zimbabwe ranked 3rd happiest country in Africa

14 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Former Police Commissioner's wife jailed

14 hrs ago | 2265 Views

Japan gives Zimbabwe US$ 17.4m for road upgrade

15 hrs ago | 705 Views

Zimbabwe says scorching El Niño pattern is withering corn crop

15 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwe in Starlink U-turn

15 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Lawyers rescue detained toddler, pregnant woman

15 hrs ago | 926 Views

Murambinda-Birchenough Road in major facelift

15 hrs ago | 569 Views

Tshabangu faction lays claim to government 'windfall'

15 hrs ago | 1917 Views

Mnangagwa's Presidential solar scheme on cards

15 hrs ago | 520 Views

Betting firm convicted for failing to pay punter

15 hrs ago | 628 Views

Zimbabwe govt bans mine registration applications

15 hrs ago | 427 Views

Bid to block judge from NSSA's US$30m saga flops

15 hrs ago | 442 Views

Zimra officer in US$3,000 bribe

15 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zimbabwe to host military games

15 hrs ago | 198 Views

Bulawayo's 120-hour water shedding to continue

15 hrs ago | 192 Views

Grain imports into Zimbabwe liberalised

15 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwean jailed for life in SA

15 hrs ago | 540 Views

Zimbabwe suspends bus operator's licence

15 hrs ago | 518 Views

Armed robbers pounce on traditional healer

15 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zanu-PF primaries set for next week

15 hrs ago | 110 Views

ZBC board threatens ex-CEO

15 hrs ago | 336 Views

New UK visa rules hit hard

15 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mnangagwa spotlights ministers' performance

15 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwe govt mourns 15 SA crash victims

15 hrs ago | 135 Views

Man (35) Man jailed for late-night sexual assault on elderly woman (84)

23 hrs ago | 625 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans explode

24 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Zimra officer in court for extorting US$1,900 from trucker

12 Mar 2024 at 20:15hrs | 431 Views