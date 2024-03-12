Phatisani, Chikuse received cars from Chivayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimpapers, a state-owned entity, has implemented a ban on employees receiving extravagant gifts following a controversial incident involving businessman Wicknell Chivayo gifting radio presenters Phathisani Sibanda and Tinashe Chikuse with cars.Last month, Sibanda and Chikuse were presented with Toyota Aqua vehicles, adding to a list of beneficiaries from Chivayo's spending spree, reportedly triggered by a radio interview with the duo.In response, Zimpapers has introduced a gift policy requiring employees to decline gifts valued over US$100 to uphold ethical standards.According to a memo signed by CEO Pikirayi Deketeke, officials and employees are prohibited from giving gifts that could be perceived as influencing business decisions or creating conflicts of interest. Gifts of nominal value (less than $100) are permitted as tokens of appreciation or goodwill, subject to approval from the supervisor or HR department. It is encouraged that gifts align with the recipient's cultural norms and preferences.Additionally, any gifts received on behalf of Zimpapers must be reported to the supervisor or HR department and recorded for transparency and audit purposes in the company's gift declaration register.Violation of this policy may result in disciplinary action, including termination of employment. Employees unsure about the appropriateness of a gift are advised to consult with their supervisor or HR department.