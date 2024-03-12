Latest News Editor's Choice


Mliswa's daughter granted bail

by Staff reporter
Former Norton legislator's daughter Mudiwa Mliswa Chanetsa (20) has been granted bail by the High Court. The accused person was arraigned before the Harare Magistrates' Court and was denied bail for Unlawful Possession of Dangerous Drugs.

The High Court overturned the decision by the court aquo based on the finding that the she was not a flight risk. She was ordered to pay USD100, surrender her passport and to remain in Harare until the finalisation of the matter.

The State alleges that on the 22nd of February 2024 at around 1200hrs, the accused and her co-accused Tawanda Chigudu were in possession of drugs at a house in Avonlea, Harare.

Acting on a tip-off, Police detectives conducted a search at the house wherein a sachet with a white substance was recovered from underneath a sofa. A preliminary field test was conducted and the substance tested positive for crystal meth.

The crystal meth weighed 1.3 grammes.



