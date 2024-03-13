Corrupt female cops arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO female police members stationed at Mbare Police Station in Harare were caught collecting bribes from motorists who wanted their impounded vehicles released.Victoria Shoriwa (36) and Naume Dube (31) were remanded out of custody to April 4 on charges of criminal abuse of office.They were released on US$100 bail each by Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje.State prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that on March 11 this year around 1145 hours, detectives visited Mbare Police Station after receiving a tip-off.The court heard that the two police members were in the habit of demanding bribes from motorists whose vehicles would have been impounded.The two cops were nabbed in the act.It is alleged that Dube tried to destroy the paper with number plates of the vehicles awaiting release after their owners had paid bribes.The duo was searched and Dube was found with US$120.In a related case, two bogus Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) officers used violence to steal US$10 000 from the complainant.Tendai Chiraya (43) and Onisimo Maruke (50) were remanded in custody pending bail application.They appeared before magistrate Fadzai Mtombeni.State prosecutor Ephraim Zinyandu alleged that on February 22 at around midday in the capital, the complainant was approached by the duo who claimed to be Zacc officers.They threatened to arrest the complainant for possessing large sums of money.The complaint negotiated with the duo and gave them a US$150 bribe.Maruke, who was armed with a knife, demanded more money while threatening to stab the complainant.According to court documents, Maruke forcefully took away the complainant's US$10 000.Total value stolen is US$10 150 and nothing was recovered.