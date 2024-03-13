Lady Chevrons humbles South Africa

News / National

by Staff reporter

On Wednesday, the Zimbabwean senior women's cricket team clinched the gold medal at the ongoing African Games by defeating South Africa in the final of the inaugural women's T20 cricket tournament.In a thrilling match that ended in a draw in regular play, the Lady Chevrons secured victory in a Super Over. Zimbabwe set a target of 112 for 5 in their 20 overs, which South Africa matched with 112 for 7 in their allotted overs, leading to the Super Over.During the decisive Super Over, Zimbabwe displayed remarkable determination, scoring 4 runs in six balls while restricting South Africa to just 2 runs and taking 2 wickets in the process, securing the win.Kellis Ndlovu, the Zimbabwean all-rounder, was named player of the match for the second time in the tournament, contributing 28 runs and claiming 2 wickets.This gold medal marks the second for Team Zimbabwe in the tournament, adding to their tally of five medals, with the other three earned by the swimming team— one silver and two bronze.In another women's cricket fixture on the same day, Nigeria secured the bronze medal by defeating Uganda by three wickets in the third-place playoff.Meanwhile, on Wednesday afternoon, the Zimbabwean under 25 men's cricket team departed for Ghana alongside the senior men's sevens rugby national team.