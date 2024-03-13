Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Kuvimba Mining House protesters arrested

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
At least 24 women who were protesting at Bindura Nickel Company Mine a subsidiary of Kuvimba Mining House (KMH) in Bindura were arrested this morning.

The women were demanding the company to clear the air on payment of the mine workers' salaries.



Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Tonny Nyandoro said he was yet to receive the report.

When Bulawayo24.com arrived at the mine armed police were manning the gate arresting protesters.



The women are also demanding that BNC Managing Director Thomas Lusiyano be fired for incompetence.



Source - Byo24News

