CCA-ZOU partnership deal to transform communities

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

The Council for Churches in Africa (CCA) and Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) partnership deal will help in transforming communities whilst also complementing realisation of Education 5.0, leaders of the two institutions have promised during a colourful signing ceremony in Harare this Wednesday.While giving his remarks, CCA Founder and President, Bishop Dr Rocky Moyo expressed his desire to transform marginalised communities and churches through embracing government policies."As the CCA, it has always been our desire to partner with local institutions from which we operate in. Our major thrust as an organisation is to complement government's efforts in transforming communities," Moyo said."The Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) and Angel of Hope Foundation's programmes have proven beyond measure that they are only local institutions providing home-grown solutions in transforming indigenous churches," Moyo added."Through community engagement and development programmes, innovation, research, industrialisation, learning/teaching; our churches are benefiting from developing necessary skills and expertise for transforming their respective communities. Trainings and engagement through Angel of Hope Foundation on the other hand has also positively impacted communities," Moyo added."Some of our church leaders are lacking in leadership skills, clear succession policy, constitutions and constitutionalism, fighting drugs and substance abuse, among other societal ills. It is therefore the duty for institutions of higher education like ZOU to provide necessary knowledge, skills and expertise from these authorities or experts; hence the partnership will go a long way.Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Open University's Vice Chancellor, Professor Paul Henry Gundani has described the partnership with CCA as the first of its own kind where indigenous churches appreciate the contributions made by his institution."This partnership from which you are to witness the signing ceremony of understanding between ZOU and Council for Churches in Africa (CCA) is the first of its kind. We really appreciate the commitment by this church organisation in entrusting and support our institution," Gundani said."We have witnessed several church members from this organisation who enrolled and graduated with our institution drawn from several communities throughout the country. This church organisation has since been crucial in complementing the institution's efforts in community development and engagement programmes, open and distance learning," Gundani added.More than 2000 members from Apostolic, Zion and other pentecostal churches have so far benefited from Zimbabwe Open University's programmes and trainings (including those trainings being spearheaded by Angel of Hope Foundation) mainly in Bulawayo and Harare.