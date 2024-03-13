Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCA-ZOU partnership deal to transform communities

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
The Council for Churches in Africa (CCA) and Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) partnership deal will help in transforming communities whilst also complementing realisation of Education 5.0, leaders of the two institutions have promised during a colourful signing ceremony in Harare this Wednesday.

While giving his remarks, CCA Founder and President, Bishop Dr Rocky Moyo expressed his desire to transform marginalised communities and churches through embracing government policies.

"As the CCA, it has always been our desire to partner with local institutions from which we operate in. Our major thrust as an organisation is to complement government's efforts in transforming communities," Moyo said.



"The Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) and Angel of Hope Foundation's programmes have proven beyond measure that they are only local institutions providing home-grown solutions in transforming indigenous churches," Moyo added.

"Through community engagement and development programmes, innovation, research, industrialisation, learning/teaching; our churches are benefiting from developing necessary skills and expertise for transforming their respective communities. Trainings and engagement through Angel of Hope Foundation on the other hand has also positively impacted communities," Moyo added.

"Some of our church leaders are lacking in leadership skills, clear succession policy, constitutions and constitutionalism, fighting drugs and substance abuse, among other societal ills. It is therefore the duty for institutions of higher education like ZOU to provide necessary knowledge, skills and expertise from these authorities or experts; hence the partnership will go a long way.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Open University's Vice Chancellor, Professor Paul Henry Gundani has described the partnership with CCA as the first of its own kind where indigenous churches appreciate the contributions made by his institution.

"This partnership from which you are to witness the signing ceremony of understanding between ZOU and Council for Churches in Africa (CCA) is the first of its kind. We really appreciate the commitment by this church organisation in entrusting and support our institution," Gundani said.

"We have witnessed several church members from this organisation who enrolled and graduated with our institution drawn from several communities throughout the country. This church organisation has since been crucial in complementing the institution's efforts in community development and engagement programmes, open and distance learning," Gundani added.

More than 2000 members from Apostolic, Zion and other pentecostal churches have so far benefited from Zimbabwe Open University's programmes and trainings (including those trainings being spearheaded by Angel of Hope Foundation) mainly in Bulawayo and Harare.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

BREAKING: Kuvimba Mining House protesters arrested

3 hrs ago | 636 Views

Lady Chevrons humbles South Africa

5 hrs ago | 314 Views

Corrupt female cops arrested

5 hrs ago | 893 Views

Mliswa's daughter granted bail

16 hrs ago | 915 Views

Mr. President, are you satisfied with how you're treating Zimbabweans?

16 hrs ago | 940 Views

'Mnangagwa is corrupt because he is still in liberation war mode.' True still shaming him will not end kleptocracy

16 hrs ago | 764 Views

Phatisani, Chikuse received cars from Chivayo

16 hrs ago | 1318 Views

SA man found guilty of murdering 6 Zimbabwean sex workers

16 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Killer Zivhu readmitted back to Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Pravin Gordhan's sale of SAA for ZAR51 collapses

19 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Khama Billiat, Prophet Magaya visit Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Mnangagwa a good farmer but then...

19 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Potholes develop at Egodini terminus

19 hrs ago | 711 Views

Targeted sanctions were inevitable

19 hrs ago | 177 Views

Supreme Court tosses out ex-St John's College paedophile coach's appeal

19 hrs ago | 455 Views

Man sets self-ablaze after wife allegedly cheats with landlord

20 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Conductor assaults passenger over bus fare

20 hrs ago | 391 Views

Three pupils run over and killed as Toyota Fortuner veers off the road

20 hrs ago | 756 Views

VID officials arrested

23 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Power outage hits Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 761 Views

Zanu-PF director general quits

23 hrs ago | 2247 Views

Rights watchdogs condemn embarrassment of Zimbabwe lawyers

23 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mnangagwa under pressure

24 hrs ago | 2378 Views

Germany solution - A Path to Zimbabwe's Economic Revival

13 Mar 2024 at 10:26hrs | 674 Views

WATCH: US lifting Zimbabwe sanctions calculated - Kasukuwere

13 Mar 2024 at 10:22hrs | 640 Views

WATCH: Bindura Women protest against Kuvimba Mining House

13 Mar 2024 at 10:18hrs | 810 Views

Zimbabwe ranked 3rd happiest country in Africa

13 Mar 2024 at 06:47hrs | 1828 Views

Former Police Commissioner's wife jailed

13 Mar 2024 at 06:40hrs | 2615 Views

Japan gives Zimbabwe US$ 17.4m for road upgrade

13 Mar 2024 at 05:12hrs | 788 Views

Zimbabwe says scorching El Niño pattern is withering corn crop

13 Mar 2024 at 05:11hrs | 391 Views

Zimbabwe in Starlink U-turn

13 Mar 2024 at 05:11hrs | 3003 Views

Lawyers rescue detained toddler, pregnant woman

13 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 1056 Views

Murambinda-Birchenough Road in major facelift

13 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 641 Views

Tshabangu faction lays claim to government 'windfall'

13 Mar 2024 at 05:09hrs | 2270 Views

Mnangagwa's Presidential solar scheme on cards

13 Mar 2024 at 05:09hrs | 551 Views

Betting firm convicted for failing to pay punter

13 Mar 2024 at 05:09hrs | 684 Views

Zimbabwe govt bans mine registration applications

13 Mar 2024 at 05:08hrs | 518 Views

Bid to block judge from NSSA's US$30m saga flops

13 Mar 2024 at 05:08hrs | 491 Views

Zimra officer in US$3,000 bribe

13 Mar 2024 at 05:08hrs | 508 Views

Zimbabwe to host military games

13 Mar 2024 at 05:08hrs | 214 Views

Bulawayo's 120-hour water shedding to continue

13 Mar 2024 at 05:07hrs | 207 Views

Grain imports into Zimbabwe liberalised

13 Mar 2024 at 05:07hrs | 392 Views

Zimbabwean jailed for life in SA

13 Mar 2024 at 05:07hrs | 588 Views

Zimbabwe suspends bus operator's licence

13 Mar 2024 at 05:06hrs | 564 Views

Armed robbers pounce on traditional healer

13 Mar 2024 at 05:06hrs | 461 Views

Zanu-PF primaries set for next week

13 Mar 2024 at 05:06hrs | 142 Views

ZBC board threatens ex-CEO

13 Mar 2024 at 05:05hrs | 395 Views

New UK visa rules hit hard

13 Mar 2024 at 05:05hrs | 916 Views

Mnangagwa spotlights ministers' performance

13 Mar 2024 at 05:05hrs | 249 Views