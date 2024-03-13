DNA tests confirm Temba Mliswa has a son with Susan Mutami

News / National

by Staff reporter

Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests have confirmed that Susan Mutami has a child with former MP Temba Mliswa.A test run by Identilab showed that Tinotenda, born 20 July 2021 is son to Mliswa.The chance of Parentage showed that the chances that Mliswa was the father is more than 99.9999999%.Samples from all three were used to determine parentage.The news was confirmed by Mliswa himself via a post on X."I have some news for you. After the conducting of DNA tests it has been confirmed that Tinotenda is my son. I'm glad the matter has been brought to a decisive conclusion allowing me, as a parent, to fulfill my duties with clarity& assuredness. Its all I sought for in the matter."The matter was acrimonious with both camps publicly trading barbs on social media.Mliswa has 19 other children from 10 women.