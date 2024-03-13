DNA tests confirm Temba Mliswa has a son with Susan Mutami

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chief Dakamela announces second edition of Appreciation Awards3-mob.comChief Dakamela of Nkayi District has been hailed as a beacon of transformative leadership for his remarkable efforts to uplift his rural community. Through a series of innovative initiatives, Chief Dakamela has spearheaded projects aimed at providing economic empowerment, educational opportunities, housing security, and social cohesion for the residents of Nkayi.Among his notable accomplishments are the establishment of the isiphala senkosi (Chief's granary), isibaya senkosi (Chief's cattle kraal), an education foundation, and housing schemes specifically designed to benefit the elderly and vulnerable members of the community. Motivated by a strong desire to address the needs of his people and empower them to strive for a better future, Chief Dakamela's vision is rooted in principles of economic emancipation and social unity.Despite facing challenges such as climate change impacts and resistance from certain sectors of the community, Chief Dakamela remains steadfast in his commitment to sustainable development and inclusive decision-making processes. His collaborative approach and emphasis on community involvement have garnered widespread support and admiration, serving as a testament to the potential of grassroots leadership to effect positive change.In recognition of the invaluable contributions made by members of the community in Matebeleland who serve as pillars of inspiration, Chief Dakamela has established the Chief Dakamela's Appreciation Awards. Now in its 2nd Edition, the awards ceremony is set to take place on April 5 & 6 in the Village of Nkayi. Last year's event drew over 5000 attendees, including villagers, headsman, politicians, and community members.This year, Chief Dakamela hopes to double the number of participants, further underscoring the importance of recognizing and celebrating the efforts of those who contribute to the betterment of society.