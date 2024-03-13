Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'ZRP a role model in the SADC region'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has received commendations for its effective implementation of resolutions set forth by the Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Co-operation Organisation (SARPCCO).

During a press briefing following a courtesy visit to the Minister of Home Affairs, Kazembe Kazembe, on Monday, SARPCCO chairman Graphel Musamba praised Zimbabwe for its exemplary commitment, labeling it as a role model within the region.

Musamba emphasized the importance of implementing decisions agreed upon within the framework of SADC SARPCCO, highlighting Zimbabwe's proactive approach in this regard.

He acknowledged Zimbabwe's significant efforts in implementing decisions, setting them apart as a model for other member states.

While noting Zimbabwe's progress, Musamba mentioned that signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) remains outstanding but assured that most other decisions are nearing completion.

The delegation, led by Musamba, will continue its mission in South Africa, aiming to assess and compare progress made by various member states.

Minister Kazembe clarified that member states are expected to implement resolutions made during regional meetings, with Musamba's visit serving as a follow-up to evaluate Zimbabwe's progress.

He outlined ongoing efforts by Zimbabwe's law enforcement agencies, including the Police, CID, and Airports Company, to align with SARPCCO's directives, particularly focusing on operationalizing the regional integrated strategy.

The Minister highlighted the importance of addressing outstanding issues and signing pending protocols to enhance regional cooperation.

Musamba also held discussions with Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga during his visit.

Source - newzimbabwe

Must Read

Homeless Dembare return to BF for 'home' fixture

36 mins ago | 9 Views

The Chemist Siziba and Oasis bar story

44 mins ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa awards Chemist Siziba liberation war hero status

1 hr ago | 88 Views

UK tightens home care workers' visa regime

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Thabo Mbeki lied about causes of load-shedding

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Goblins terrorise Insiza family, livestock

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Passion Java reported for assault following clashes at local hotel

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

DNA tests confirm Temba Mliswa has a son with Susan Mutami

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

DNA tests confirm Temba Mliswa has a son with Susan Mutami

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

CCA-ZOU partnership deal to transform communities

9 hrs ago | 415 Views

BREAKING: Kuvimba Mining House protesters arrested

9 hrs ago | 1566 Views

Lady Chevrons humbles South Africa

11 hrs ago | 492 Views

Corrupt female cops arrested

11 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Mliswa's daughter granted bail

22 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Mr. President, are you satisfied with how you're treating Zimbabweans?

22 hrs ago | 1294 Views

'Mnangagwa is corrupt because he is still in liberation war mode.' True still shaming him will not end kleptocracy

22 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Phatisani, Chikuse received cars from Chivayo

22 hrs ago | 1522 Views

SA man found guilty of murdering 6 Zimbabwean sex workers

22 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Killer Zivhu readmitted back to Zanu-PF

24 hrs ago | 2252 Views

Pravin Gordhan's sale of SAA for ZAR51 collapses

13 Mar 2024 at 16:51hrs | 1206 Views

Khama Billiat, Prophet Magaya visit Mnangagwa

13 Mar 2024 at 16:36hrs | 1949 Views

Mnangagwa a good farmer but then...

13 Mar 2024 at 16:29hrs | 1509 Views

Potholes develop at Egodini terminus

13 Mar 2024 at 16:09hrs | 864 Views

Targeted sanctions were inevitable

13 Mar 2024 at 16:09hrs | 221 Views

Supreme Court tosses out ex-St John's College paedophile coach's appeal

13 Mar 2024 at 16:03hrs | 530 Views

Man sets self-ablaze after wife allegedly cheats with landlord

13 Mar 2024 at 15:55hrs | 1251 Views

Conductor assaults passenger over bus fare

13 Mar 2024 at 15:05hrs | 432 Views

Three pupils run over and killed as Toyota Fortuner veers off the road

13 Mar 2024 at 15:04hrs | 885 Views

VID officials arrested

13 Mar 2024 at 12:48hrs | 1407 Views

Power outage hits Zimbabwe

13 Mar 2024 at 12:47hrs | 802 Views

Zanu-PF director general quits

13 Mar 2024 at 12:44hrs | 2339 Views

Rights watchdogs condemn embarrassment of Zimbabwe lawyers

13 Mar 2024 at 12:37hrs | 423 Views

Mnangagwa under pressure

13 Mar 2024 at 11:48hrs | 2450 Views

Germany solution - A Path to Zimbabwe's Economic Revival

13 Mar 2024 at 10:26hrs | 692 Views

WATCH: US lifting Zimbabwe sanctions calculated - Kasukuwere

13 Mar 2024 at 10:22hrs | 690 Views

WATCH: Bindura Women protest against Kuvimba Mining House

13 Mar 2024 at 10:18hrs | 909 Views

Zimbabwe ranked 3rd happiest country in Africa

13 Mar 2024 at 06:47hrs | 1943 Views

Former Police Commissioner's wife jailed

13 Mar 2024 at 06:40hrs | 2710 Views

Japan gives Zimbabwe US$ 17.4m for road upgrade

13 Mar 2024 at 05:12hrs | 813 Views

Zimbabwe says scorching El Niño pattern is withering corn crop

13 Mar 2024 at 05:11hrs | 405 Views

Zimbabwe in Starlink U-turn

13 Mar 2024 at 05:11hrs | 3621 Views

Lawyers rescue detained toddler, pregnant woman

13 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 1078 Views

Murambinda-Birchenough Road in major facelift

13 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 655 Views

Tshabangu faction lays claim to government 'windfall'

13 Mar 2024 at 05:09hrs | 2419 Views

Mnangagwa's Presidential solar scheme on cards

13 Mar 2024 at 05:09hrs | 560 Views

Betting firm convicted for failing to pay punter

13 Mar 2024 at 05:09hrs | 708 Views

Zimbabwe govt bans mine registration applications

13 Mar 2024 at 05:08hrs | 540 Views

Bid to block judge from NSSA's US$30m saga flops

13 Mar 2024 at 05:08hrs | 519 Views

Zimra officer in US$3,000 bribe

13 Mar 2024 at 05:08hrs | 523 Views