'ZRP a role model in the SADC region'

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has received commendations for its effective implementation of resolutions set forth by the Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Co-operation Organisation (SARPCCO).During a press briefing following a courtesy visit to the Minister of Home Affairs, Kazembe Kazembe, on Monday, SARPCCO chairman Graphel Musamba praised Zimbabwe for its exemplary commitment, labeling it as a role model within the region.Musamba emphasized the importance of implementing decisions agreed upon within the framework of SADC SARPCCO, highlighting Zimbabwe's proactive approach in this regard.He acknowledged Zimbabwe's significant efforts in implementing decisions, setting them apart as a model for other member states.While noting Zimbabwe's progress, Musamba mentioned that signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) remains outstanding but assured that most other decisions are nearing completion.The delegation, led by Musamba, will continue its mission in South Africa, aiming to assess and compare progress made by various member states.Minister Kazembe clarified that member states are expected to implement resolutions made during regional meetings, with Musamba's visit serving as a follow-up to evaluate Zimbabwe's progress.He outlined ongoing efforts by Zimbabwe's law enforcement agencies, including the Police, CID, and Airports Company, to align with SARPCCO's directives, particularly focusing on operationalizing the regional integrated strategy.The Minister highlighted the importance of addressing outstanding issues and signing pending protocols to enhance regional cooperation.Musamba also held discussions with Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga during his visit.