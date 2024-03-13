Passion Java reported for assault following clashes at local hotel

News / National

by Staff reporter

Controversial cleric Passion Java and businessman Mike Chimombe have reportedly been implicated in a police report following an incident where a local businessman was assaulted and left severely injured by assailants purportedly hired by the duo at Rainbow Towers hotel in Harare on Wednesday night.According to reports, it is alleged that Java and Chimombe enlisted the services of thugs in response to comments made by businessman Andrew Manongore, who reportedly referred to Chimombe as financially destitute.Additionally, unverified sources suggest that Java may have harbored resentment towards Manongore for allegedly being romantically involved with model Hillary Makaya, who Java may have been romantically involved with previously.Sources indicate that the incident has been officially reported to Harare Central Police, with assault charges being levied against the accused parties.It is further alleged that the assailants not only physically assaulted the victim but also stole a sum of US$18,000 from him during the altercation.Chimombe is purported to have brandished a firearm and aimed it at a security personnel during the incident.The case has been lodged at Harare Central Police Station under Incident Report (IR) number 030777.Efforts to reach Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi for comment were unsuccessful as calls went unanswered, and queries sent to him remained unanswered at the time of reporting.