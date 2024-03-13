Goblins terrorise Insiza family, livestock

News / National

by Staff reporter

Residents of Fulunye, Insiza South, were left in shock as a local family became the target of spine-chilling goblin attacks last week.From Tuesday to Saturday, the family endured attacks from the invisible creatures. Stones were reportedly hurled at the family's home and also targeted their livestock.The village head, Nqobizitha Madumbu, confirmed the incident, revealing that their investigation yielded no answers."We didn't see anything, but the family claims to have communicated with these entities and they revealed who had sent them," shared a baffled Madumbu."I will not reveal the owner's name because it is difficult to explain situations that have nothing to do with you. When these things spoke to the family members, they mentioned where they came from and said that they were chased away by their owner."Despite the hair-raising encounters, no one was harmed, including the family's livestock.To combat this supernatural menace, Madumbu plans to convene a meeting, warning against harbouring such entities."I will engage other stakeholders to find a solution so that such incidents do not recur," vowed Madumbu.