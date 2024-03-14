Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

‘Lazy’ son bashes father to death

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A 62-YEAR-OLD Mukumbura man was allegedly bashed to death by his son after he labelled him a  lazy man who is depending on his wife for survival.


Stanley Tiyago was fatally attacked by his son Henry Tiyago (39) on Monday.

Henry allegedly assaulted his father with a wooden log several times all over the body there by killing him on the spot.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Tonny Nyandoro confirmed the case saying Henry has  mental health problems.

"I can confirm a murder case in Kaitano village, Mukumbura where a son who is said to be mentally challenged assaulted his father to death after the father challenged him to work rather than depending on his wife for survival," Nyandoro said.

"The father called his son lazy and hell broke loose as the son charged on his father there by fatally assaulting him with a log."

Police urged people living with mental health patients to closely monitor them and give them their medication in time.

"People should seek the services of the relevent authorities whenever they face challenges with mentally challenged persons," he added.

"We urge members of the public with relatives that are mentally challenged to seek proper medication and closely monitor them," Nyandoro said.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Zimbabwe businesses note low activity

48 mins ago | 36 Views

Basics disappear from Zimbabwe shop shelves

48 mins ago | 94 Views

Cyber City project threatens Mt Hampden graves

50 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe misses SDG timelines

51 mins ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises churches for Independence Day celebrations

52 mins ago | 31 Views

ZBC, ex-workers fight over apartments

52 mins ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe army school expels Gr 6 pupil over uncut hair

53 mins ago | 73 Views

Man robbed US$1 000 at ATM

53 mins ago | 84 Views

Man kills father for insulting him

54 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe cricket 'Golden Girls' to get US$80 000 bonus

55 mins ago | 31 Views

Zim govt flags UBH theft of drugs, malpractices

55 mins ago | 29 Views

JSC calls for nomination of High Court judges

55 mins ago | 16 Views

Headphone thief caught red-handed

56 mins ago | 22 Views

Man accuses wife of having an affair, torches boyfriend's hut

56 mins ago | 40 Views

High Court dismisses former Gwanda Mayor's rape conviction appeal

57 mins ago | 18 Views

Potraz clears air on Starlink

57 mins ago | 39 Views

'Parents can pay examination fees in Zimdollar'

58 mins ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa salutes Lady Chevrons

59 mins ago | 17 Views

ANC, Zanu-PF and other former liberation movements converge

59 mins ago | 45 Views

Benson Matinyarare ordered to pull down defamatory material from X

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Homeless Dembare return to BF for 'home' fixture

15 hrs ago | 697 Views

The Chemist Siziba and Oasis bar story

15 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Mnangagwa awards Chemist Siziba liberation war hero status

16 hrs ago | 871 Views

UK tightens home care workers' visa regime

16 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Thabo Mbeki lied about causes of load-shedding

16 hrs ago | 552 Views

Goblins terrorise Insiza family, livestock

16 hrs ago | 713 Views

Passion Java reported for assault following clashes at local hotel

16 hrs ago | 1275 Views

'ZRP a role model in the SADC region'

16 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chief Dakamela announces second edition of Appreciation Awards

16 hrs ago | 1311 Views

DNA tests confirm Temba Mliswa has a son with Susan Mutami

17 hrs ago | 539 Views

CCA-ZOU partnership deal to transform communities

23 hrs ago | 453 Views

BREAKING: Kuvimba Mining House protesters arrested

23 hrs ago | 2150 Views

Lady Chevrons humbles South Africa

14 Mar 2024 at 06:43hrs | 549 Views

Corrupt female cops arrested

14 Mar 2024 at 06:18hrs | 1571 Views

Mliswa's daughter granted bail

13 Mar 2024 at 19:50hrs | 1221 Views

Mr. President, are you satisfied with how you're treating Zimbabweans?

13 Mar 2024 at 19:43hrs | 1433 Views

'Mnangagwa is corrupt because he is still in liberation war mode.' True still shaming him will not end kleptocracy

13 Mar 2024 at 19:39hrs | 1139 Views

Phatisani, Chikuse received cars from Chivayo

13 Mar 2024 at 19:29hrs | 1612 Views

SA man found guilty of murdering 6 Zimbabwean sex workers

13 Mar 2024 at 19:19hrs | 1287 Views

Killer Zivhu readmitted back to Zanu-PF

13 Mar 2024 at 18:14hrs | 2496 Views

Pravin Gordhan's sale of SAA for ZAR51 collapses

13 Mar 2024 at 16:51hrs | 1327 Views

Khama Billiat, Prophet Magaya visit Mnangagwa

13 Mar 2024 at 16:36hrs | 2149 Views

Mnangagwa a good farmer but then...

13 Mar 2024 at 16:29hrs | 1604 Views

Potholes develop at Egodini terminus

13 Mar 2024 at 16:09hrs | 924 Views

Targeted sanctions were inevitable

13 Mar 2024 at 16:09hrs | 265 Views

Supreme Court tosses out ex-St John's College paedophile coach's appeal

13 Mar 2024 at 16:03hrs | 548 Views

Man sets self-ablaze after wife allegedly cheats with landlord

13 Mar 2024 at 15:55hrs | 1294 Views

Conductor assaults passenger over bus fare

13 Mar 2024 at 15:05hrs | 443 Views

Three pupils run over and killed as Toyota Fortuner veers off the road

13 Mar 2024 at 15:04hrs | 921 Views