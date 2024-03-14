‘Lazy’ son bashes father to death

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 62-YEAR-OLD Mukumbura man was allegedly bashed to death by his son after he labelled him a lazy man who is depending on his wife for survival.

Stanley Tiyago was fatally attacked by his son Henry Tiyago (39) on Monday.Henry allegedly assaulted his father with a wooden log several times all over the body there by killing him on the spot.Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Tonny Nyandoro confirmed the case saying Henry has mental health problems."I can confirm a murder case in Kaitano village, Mukumbura where a son who is said to be mentally challenged assaulted his father to death after the father challenged him to work rather than depending on his wife for survival," Nyandoro said."The father called his son lazy and hell broke loose as the son charged on his father there by fatally assaulting him with a log."Police urged people living with mental health patients to closely monitor them and give them their medication in time."People should seek the services of the relevent authorities whenever they face challenges with mentally challenged persons," he added."We urge members of the public with relatives that are mentally challenged to seek proper medication and closely monitor them," Nyandoro said.