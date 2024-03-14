Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa salutes Lady Chevrons

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has hailed the national women's cricket team for winning gold at the ongoing African Games in Accra, Ghana.

The Lady Chevrons made history by becoming the first team to win cricket gold at the African Games after beating South Africa in dramatic fashion on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe beat South Africa by two wickets in a Super Over at the Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field.

With the victory, the Lady Chevrons collected the country's second gold medal of the games.

"An incredible victory for Zimbabwe Women's Cricket Team at #AfricaGames2024!

"After an unbeaten streak, they clinch the gold medal, defeating South Africa in a thrilling final match!," said President Mnangagwa in a message on X, formerly Twitter.
Meanwhile, the victorious Lady Chevrons will return home this afternoon to a US$80 000 windfall from Zimbabwe Cricket.

The "Golden Girls" are scheduled to land at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare at 2.35pm today.

In a statement, ZC said the US$80 000 will be shared between the victorious team's players and technical staff members.

"On behalf of the Zimbabwe Cricket Board, Management and Staff, I wish to congratulate the entire team on the terrific job you have done to win gold at the 13th African Games in Ghana," ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni said in a congratulatory message to the ‘Golden Girls'.

Zimbabwe Women became cricket's first ever gold medallists at the continental multi-sport event as they won all their matches on their way to recording a thrilling Super Over victory.

"We followed all your action with immense pride and excitement as you recorded five victories in five matches, including the final against South Africa, to become the first ever cricket champions at the continental multi-sport event," Makoni said.

"This historic feat is clearly a result of your hard work, passion and dedication and all of you can be proud of the well-deserved accomplishment.

"Congratulations, once again, and thank you for bringing so much joy to our hearts!"
Meanwhile, Lady Chevrons bowler, Francsica Chipere has described the feeling of being tasked to take the match-deciding two overs in Wednesday's final.

She was asked to bowl the final over with South Africa needing six runs to win and she then took the Super Over where she took the two wickets for just two runs and set up victory for the Lady Chevrons.

In the 20th over, South Africa had scored five from the first five balls to leave the scores level on 112 but she managed to get a wicket off the final to send the match into a Super Over and she conceded just two runs.

Player of the match Kelis Ndlovu was to hit a boundary off the second ball of Zimbabwe Super-Over to inspire Zimbabwe to a historic win.

"The two overs were really tough overs for me but I told myself that I needed to be calm and I am very glad that I managed to execute it well and we won the match hence I am very proud of myself," said Chipare.

She revealed the historic win had everyone on cloud nine.

"We are very happy to have won gold medal.

"Everyone played her part and it is a good thing that we managed to win after all the effort that we put in," said Chipare.

Source - The Herald

